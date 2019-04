The Jobs for America's Graduates, or JAG, program was the subject for a recent speaker at the Mandeville Rotary Club. Jeff Boren, a teacher at Fountainebleu High School, works with underprivileged and/or troubled kids one-on-one to make sure they remain on course until graduation, and there is special training to help find jobs. The program is in several St. Tammany Parish schools. At the meeting are, from left, Rotarian Steve Satterlee, Boren and President Steve Saux.