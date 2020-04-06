An Opelousas man is facing multiple charges after an alleged armed robbery Sunday.
Opelousas Police officers responded to a complaint about a robbery about 5:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Pujo Street.
A woman alleged being robbed at gunpoint of about $700 in cash and gave officers a description and possible location for the suspect. Officers proceeded to a residence in the 1700 block of Colorado Street and made contact with Frederick Bias Jr. at the residence.
Based on the description given by the victim, which included the suspect having a tattoo in the center of his forehead, Bias was detained. The victim later positively identified Bias as the suspect. During a subsequent search of the suspect and his residence, officers located a firearm, $700 in cash, marijuana, evidence of illegal narcotics activity and other indications of other illegal weapons. A records check of Bias indicated that he was a convicted felon, barring him from being in possession of a firearm. Bias was taken to the St. Landry Parish Jail and booked on the following:
- armed robbery
- felon in possession of a firearm
- posession of schedule I drugs
- posession of a firearm in presence of a controlled dangerous substance
- posession of drug paraphernalia