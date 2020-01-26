Iberia Parish site gets state certification
A 170-acre site at the Acadiana Regional Airport in Iberia Parish is now certified under the Louisiana Economic Development’s Certified Sites program.
Officials with the airport, One Acadiana, Iberia Parish and Cleco announced the certification on Thursday, which designates industrial sites as development ready for business after undergoing a review process.
The site is the 15th in Acadiana to be certified, according to an announcement from One Acadiana, and the third in Iberia Parish.
“Through key partnerships, Iberia Parish has now achieved certification on three sites, two of which are at the Acadiana Regional Airport,” said Troy Wayman, One Acadiana president and CEO. “One Acadiana's continued focus on site certification ensures that our nine-parish region is competitive as a great place for businesses to start, relocate or expand.”
Working with partners across the region, One Acadiana’s site development efforts respond to the needs of site selectors and relocating businesses. Establishing a landing pad for businesses is a crucial ingredient to attracting jobs and investment to the Acadiana Region.
The agency worked with Iberia Parish Airport Authority, the Iberia Industrial Development Foundation and Cleco to get the certification. One Acadiana's Site Development program is designed to increase the region's portfolio of marketable, development-ready sites by certifying land within the nine-parish region.
Christian Brothers Automotive opening
Christian Brothers Automotive, a franchised auto care company with more than 200 locations in 30 states, will open a Lafayette location later this year.
The Houston-based company will begin construction soon on a 5,700-square-foot service center at 5900 Johnston St. next to Tops Designs with a target completion date in the fall, spokeswoman Mackenzie Coopman said.
The company bought the property from real estate investor Mike Maraist for an undisclosed amount on Dec. 17, land records show. Lovie and Lindsey Moran of Lafayette will be the franchisees.
Christian Brothers was named No. 2 in the Best High Investment Franchises of 2019 by Forbes with an initial investment midpoint of $513,825 and a five-year franchise growth rate of 9%. It was the only nonrestaurant in the listing's top four franchises.
Lovie Moran, a combat veteran who owns a house-raising business, said he was looking for an opportunity that would allow him to be home with his wife and four kids more instead of being on the road. After learning about the company's values, he said it "sealed the deal for him."
The company's brand mission is "To glorify God by loving your neighbor as yourself."
The business will have up to 10 employees. It will be the second location in Louisiana.
Red Roof Inn sells at a loss
The Red Roof Inn along the University Avenue exit on Interstate 10 has changed hands, with the sellers dispensing of it at a 14% markdown from when it last sold 4½ years ago.
Suhriday LLC acquired the property this month for $1.8 million from Iowa LA Properties LLC, which bought it in June 2015 for $2.1 million.
Attempts to reach representatives of the buyers and sellers were unsuccessful.
The motel in the 1700 block of North University Avenue is not subject to additional hotel occupancy and sales taxes that may take effect along the University Avenue corridor later this year as part of a newly formed economic development district.
The University Avenue Gateway Economic Development District, one of five new districts the now-dissolved City-Parish Council created last month, generally stretches from Renaud Street to Jeanne Street. The Red Roof Inn is within those boundaries but was excluded from the district, most likely because it is home to a registered voter.
That is one of three criteria that city planners used to exclude properties from the new districts, the legitimacy of which are being challenged in court by a group of business people. Also excluded from the districts were properties deemed residential or vacant.
Bayou Oaks apartments sold
A Houston-based investment company bought the 264-unit Bayou Oaks apartments on Feu Follet Road for $12.35 million, records show.
Juniper Investment Group, which also owns an apartment complex in Lafayette, bought the property on Dec. 13 from Select Properties of Metairie, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Juniper Investment Group was founded in 2000 to purchase multifamily properties in cities along the Gulf Coast, according to its website, and has since bought more than 25,000 units in 13 states for over $1 billion. It also has bought properties in Lake Charles, Baton Rouge, Natchitoches and Shreveport.
Select Properties bought Bayou Oaks out of foreclosure in 1985 for $5.25 million, records show.
In 2014, Juniper bought the 300-unit Cypress Shadows, 173 S. Beadle Road, for $4.5 million, records show. The complex has since been renamed The Bradford, according to its website, and is adjacent to Bayou Oaks.
Glouchester Manor apartments sold
Lafayette-based Kocon Management Group sold the 105-unit Glouchester Manor Apartments, 301 Birch St., for $4.35 million, records show.
The group, led by Kevin and Tom O'Connor and owner of two other properties in Lafayette, sold the property to Legacy Wealth Holdings, a real estate investment firm in Cleveland, Ohio., according to records filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
Kocon acquired the property in 2014 for $3.995 million, records show. It also owns Sycamore Village, 115 Sycamore Drive, and Parc Fontaine, 112-114 Rue Fontaine.
In a Facebook post, Bratz said he will join with local real estate investor Chris Rood to upgrade the property in a year.
Versona to open Acadiana Mall store
Women's fashion boutique Versona will move into the former Charming Charlie's space at the Acadiana Mall Feb. 13.
As one of Cato's higher-end brands, Versona sells women's clothes, apparel, jewelry and accessories. It will also be running a grand opening at 10 a.m. and offer specials until Feb. 25 that will include a special swag bag with a gift card for the first 50 customers.
The store, which will be in a 7,000-square-foot space, will employ 25.
Charming Charlie's, a fashion and jewelry retailer, closed last summer when the company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and closed all its stores.
Cato, which also owns the It's Fashion brand, is coming off a struggling year in 2019. The company closed 21 stores in December, and as of Jan. 4 operated 1,281 stores in 31 states, down from 1,316 stores in 33 states as of Jan. 5, 2019, company officials reported.
It currently has four Versona stores in Louisiana, including one in the Mall of Louisiana in Baton Rouge.
The Acadiana store is the latest development at the mall, which celebrated the opening of H&M in November. Stores like Gap, Gap Kids and Banana Republic, Payless ShoeSource and Things Remembered closed in 2019.
The Forever 21 store made an earlier list of stores the company could close, according to its October Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection filing. Management at the Acadiana Mall stores, however, said the store is not closing.