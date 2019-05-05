Lafayette restaurant opening in Youngsville
River Ranch restaurant and bar POUR will open a second location in Sugar Mill Pond in Youngsville.
The plan to open in River Ranch's sister community has been in the works for a while, said Randy Daniel, director of operations for Pour Holdings LLC.
"It's always been in our plans to have more than one restaurant, and it's a natural growth to go to Sugar Mill Pond," he said. "So when the location became available, we knew it was a perfect location for us so we took it."
The 3,000-square-feet location will open at 1901 Chemin Metarie Road in the former Growler USA location and will offer the same menu items with a selection of 10 draft beers on tap and their signature wine machines. Daniel said it will be closed Sundays, unlike the River Ranch location that offers a Sunday brunch.
It will hire around 20-25 employees, Daniel said.
Acadia Chamber awards business honors
The Acadia Parish Chamber of Commerce honored its business person of the year and others during its annual Banquet and Awards ceremony Wednesday at the Grand Opera House of the South in Crowley.
Eddie and Ann Palmer, owners of Antiques on the Avenue in Rayne, were named Business Person of the Year, while Crowley resident Louise Morrow was named Humanitarian of the Year.
The chamber recognized seven Outstanding Young Citizens: Madison Sittig, of Iota High School; Leah Colson, of Rayne High School; Grace Bernard, of Notre Dame; Gabrielle Morvant, of Church Point High School; Erica Roy, of Midland High School; Donald Doucet, of Crowley High School; and Christina Brown, of Northside Christian.
Kitchen on Klinton opening in Acadiana Mall
Popular college restaurant and sports bar Kitchen on Klinton will open a location in the Acadiana Mall food court.
The restaurant, which will occupy the former Great American Steak location, is its first expansion after opening in August at 405 E. University Ave. Avery Bell, Corey McCoy, Jared Johnson and Tre'Jan Vinson — University of Louisiana at Lafayette graduates and fraternity brothers — had a food truck for two years before opening.
According to Bel, they had been wanting to open on the south side of town for a while and the opening at the mall was too good to pass up.
"Some people have been saying that the mall is going out of business, but we don't like to look at what other people say," Bell said. "We know we need to be on the south side of Lafayette, and Thursday, Friday and Saturday the mall is packed from front to back. So we're going to do our thing."
The mall location will have a different menu, including bone-in wings and no alcohol, but will still offer fries, fish and shrimp and many of the other favorites. Employees will be added based on the restaurant's demand, Bell said.
"We're going to show that it doesn't matter if you're on the south side, the north side or any side — we are the best wings in Lafayette," Bell said. "It doesn't matter if you come here or to the mall, you're going to get the best wings in Acadiana."
Company opens seven addiction centers
Lafayette-based Lake Wellness Center has opened seven locations throughout south Louisiana to treat drug and alcohol addiction.
Founding partner Leonard Franques the company uses a medical model treat addiction as a biological disease with medication and behavioral therapy through its outpatient centers.
Locations are in New Orleans, 3620 Chestnut St.; Metairie, 4330 Loveland St, Suite A; Covington, 19411 Helenburg Road, Suite 101; Baton Rouge, 7434 Picardy Ave., Suites A & B; Lafayette, 4540 Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Suite C110; Lake Charles, 635-A Petro Point Drive; Houma, 1340 W. Tunnel Blvd., Suite 212. Information is at lakewellnesscenter.com.
NASA-related business conference scheduled
A conference designed to help small businesses earn contracts with NASA and its prime contractors is scheduled from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. June 13 at the University of New Orleans University Center.
The conference is being held by the New Orleans Business Alliance and NASA’s Office of Small Business Programs.
The “Rocketing Your Revenue” conference brings together various NASA centers: the Michoud Assembly Facility in New Orleans East; NASA Shared Services Center at Stennis; Stennis Space Center; and the Small Business Innovation Research/Small Business Technology Transfer Program.
NASA officials will teach businesses how to secure supplier, subcontractor and service-provider contracts with government agencies and large corporate suppliers.
Business owners will connect one-on-one and earn exclusive access to prime contractors, including Aerojet Rocketdyne; Boeing; Jacobs; Lockheed Martin Commercial and Civil Space; Northrop Grumman Innovation Systems; SAIC; Syncom Space Services Inc.; and Teledyne Brown Engineering.
Technical assistance providers will be on hand to provide information regarding procurement opportunities and how to register as a disadvantaged business enterprise.
“New Orleans is home to the rockets that have powered human travel into space,” said Quentin Messer Jr., president & CEO of the New Orleans Business Alliance. “We’re excited to work with NASA to bring Rocketing Your Revenue to New Orleans so that we can power the growth of local businesses operating in sectors as diverse as aerospace, professional services and software development.”
Registration is $20 and includes a light breakfast and lunch. Register at www.nolaba.org.
Gulf Island gets OK for 3rd research ships
Gulf Island Shipyards LLC in Houma will be building a third Regional Class Research Vessel to help bolster the nation’s academic research into understanding nearshore oceanic processes and living marine resources.
In 2013, the National Science Foundation selected Oregon State University to lead the initial design phase for as many as three new vessels, and the National Science Board authorized as much as $365 million for the project. Gulf Island Shipyards was chosen to build all three vessels.
The first ship is scheduled to be delivered to Oregon State in summer 2021; the second ship in January 2022, with the third ship to be completed six months later.
Oregon State recently received $108.12 million from the foundation for the third vessel, the Taani, which will operate primarily in the Pacific Ocean.
The NSF selected the East Coast Oceanographic Consortium led by the University of Rhode Island to operate the second vessel primarily in the Atlantic Ocean. NSF has not yet chosen an operating institution for the third vessel, although it will be targeted for work in the Gulf of Mexico, the Caribbean Sea and the southeast Atlantic Ocean.
The new ships are critical to the nation’s research efforts, said Roberta Marinelli, dean of OSU’s College of Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences. The vessel length is 199 feet; has 16 berths for scientists and 13 for crew members; and has the ability to stay out at sea for 21 days under normal operating conditions before returning to port for fuel and supplies.