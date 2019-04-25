The Louisiana Constitution offers these words in its preamble: “assure equality of rights; promote the health, safety, education, and welfare of the people.” In 1974, voters quickly ratified the document, which clearly shows that our constitution is intended to protect individual rights and advocate for all people.
That might have been the case in 1974, but in 2019, the Louisiana House of Representatives wants the constitution to abolish a right, especially if you’re poor and a woman.
The House recently passed a proposed constitutional amendment stating the constitution does not protect the right to an abortion or the funding of the procedure. A woman’s right to an abortion is still protected because of the Supreme Court’s landmark case Roe v. Wade, which ruled abortions bans to be unconstitutional and affirmed a woman’s right to privacy.
If the current Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade and this proposed amendment is ratified, then women would lose this right, even if they were the victim of rape or incest. Sadly, Louisiana laws already withhold health coverage for abortion for people who use Medicaid (i.e. public funds) and prohibit private insurance coverage of abortion.
A pregnant woman’s health choices would no longer be a private matter between her and her doctor because her body would be under the state’s control This amendment could pave the way to criminalize women who tried to seek an abortion and the physicians who tried to provide care.
Unfortunately, jailing women and their doctors isn’t the worst-case scenario. That’s reserved for what happens when a state restricts or abolishes a woman’s right to an abortion. As numerous studies have shown, restricting or abolishing safe and legal procedure doesn’t lead to fewer abortions, but it does lead to more women needing to travel hundreds of miles to get an abortion, trying to self induce abortion, or out of desperation, submitting to an illegal abortion.
That means more women, many of them already mothers, will die.
What many legislators have failed to research (perhaps because they’re too busy crowing about how they’re standing up for the unborn) is what kind of an effect denying the right to an abortion will have on Louisiana families that are already living at or below poverty.
Here are a few more of those results:
- Mothers — most women seeking an abortion already have children — will be forced to spend money they can’t afford to get an out-of-state abortion.
- When women are forced to carry a pregnancy to term, there is an almost fourfold increase in odds that their household income will fall below the federal poverty level and a greater likelihood of not being able to meet cover basic living needs such as food and shelter for their children than women who are allowed access to an abortion.
It’s already difficult enough for Louisiana women and their children. Louisiana recently ranked as the worst state nationwide for children, and almost 30 percent of our children live in poverty. The Legislature could partially address this problem by simply increasing the state minimum wage — nearly two-thirds of those who earn minimum wage are women — but many of those legislators who want to restrict and abolish abortion are the same lawmakers who vote against a wage increase. It’s notable that “pro-life” activists and lawmakers are not backing paid family and medical leave.
I respect that people have strong feelings about pregnancy and that they may feel that for them or their faith beliefs abortion is not an option. But I struggle with people who claim the moral high ground and talk about protecting women and children when they are really just talking about controlling women and their pregnancies. They are not talking about protecting the rights, needs and lives of women, and they are certainly failing to improve the lives of children in our state.
A democratic constitution is fundamentally meant to enshrine the rights of its citizens, stating unequivocally that government stands for the equality of these rights for all people. Unfortunately, what the Legislature is attempting to do is use the constitution as a weapon to deny a right at the expense of the majority of its citizens: women.
Michelle Erenberg is executive director of Lift Louisiana, a New Orleans-based nonprofit women's health issues throughout Louisiana.