I rarely disagree with your editorial stance on education. It’s clear you realize how important quality education is to our state’s future. But a recent editorial disappointed me.
The $1,000-per-year raise for teachers is not, as you stated, a “meaningful” one. Over 12 months, after taxes and deductions are withheld, each teacher’s raise will be little more than $50 a month. Essential support workers — secretaries, cooks, bus drivers and so on — will get just half of that.
The raise isn’t even close to helping Louisiana keep up with other states. We’re not even keeping up with the Southern average, the lowest average teacher pay in the country. The new raises are meaningful only as a first step.
But I’m most disappointed with your contention that, as the headline claims, “Teacher raises have to come at the local level.” That, frankly, is impossible. Dozens of our school boards are barely scraping by. How can the 11,000 people in St. Helena Parish, or the 7,100 in East Carroll, tax themselves enough to draw teachers there? Most parishes have little or no industry, and agricultural land has the least tax of all.
Louisiana’s system of funding education, and its overall system of taxation, need some serious reworking. The Legislature had its chance this year and whiffed.
Russ Wise
former president, Louisiana School Boards Association
Laplace