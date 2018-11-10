For their annual Senior Day Luncheon on Nov. 2 at the Raising Cane’s River Center, the Bengal Belles threw a parade, thanks to some help from the Golden Girls alumnae.
The LSU Tiger Band, complete with Golden Girls, marched through the Exhibition Hall, with Belle (Machita Eyre) leading the second line of Bengal Belle veterans. The Golden Girls alumnae occupied one float. Another carried former Tigers Colby Delahoussaye, Glenn Dorsey, Kevin Faulk, T-Bob Hebert, Bradie James and Jalen Mills. Senior Tiger players tossed beads from two more floats.
Delahoussaye and Hebert conducted interviews of the seniors for the 900-plus guests. David Ducre, Trey Gallman, Jack Gonsoulin, Rory Luke, Michael Ostrom, Turner Simmers, Cole Tracy and Jacory Washington shared touching memories of their stint as Tigers and the bonds of friendship formed while also sharing their plans for the future. Hebert begged for just one player to be majoring in general studies to no avail — this is a group of smarties.
Dorsey, Faulk, James and Mills were recognized as members of LSU’s “Next Great 25,” which honors team members from 1993-2018. The list was voted on by team captains during those years, a fact not lost on the foursome. “To be recognized by our peers, there’s no greater honor,” said James.
Bal Societé
The partying continued into the evening of Nov. 2, with my first stop at the Baton Rouge Country Club where Bal Societé was holding its fall dinner dance. Chairing the dinner were Sarah Griffth, Gil Lerma, Donna Kimbal Lerma, Michael and Debra Falcon and Toni and John Sardisco.
It was a quick in and out, but I did get to chat with Sarah Griffith, Sylvia Spaht, Holly Hutchinson, Judy Burke, Corrine Cook, Sharon Field and Carolyn and Henson Moore.
Bacchus cocktails
From the Country Club, I headed to the Bocage home of Susan and Otey White for Le Cercle de Bacchus' fall cocktail party.
Welcoming guests along with the hosts were President Brennan Baldridge, Vice President Adam Deville, Treasurer Jay Lastrapes, Secretary Andrew Gaye and ball Chairman Jonathan Donaldson.
Sunshine Gala
On Nov. 1, the Sunshine Foundation held its 20th annual Sunshine for Kids Gala at The Estuary at Water Campus. Over the years, people who have gone above and beyond for children have been honored. This year, the foundation honored President Shirley Porter, who wrote the self-esteem book "You Are Sunshine." More than 700,000 copies of the book have been given to every public school kindergartner throughout the state.
On hand to congratulate Shirley were past honorees Chris Andrews and David Manship. The guest list also included Sue Rainer, Ann and Duz Hamilton, Marilyn and Mackie Price, Susanne Duplantis and Rochelle McCann.
Serving on the committee for this year's celebration were Stephanie Arceneaux, Kay Collier, Becky Harris, Sue Kendrick, Leslie Kilpatrick, Mary Lynn Langlois, Sheri Robinson, Lois Saye, Susan Saye, Rachel Sayes and Diane Tate.
Sharing Shores
Earlier that day I joined the Sharing Shores Indian Women's Association at its annual Spirit of Giving Luncheon at Bay Leaf Restaurant. These women are responsible for the highly successful cookbook, "Saffron to Sassafras," the proceeds of which benefit organizations that work with disenfranchised women and children.
This year's featured speaker was WAFB's Jay Grymes, a native of Delaware, who shared how he came to Baton Rouge and went from climate researcher to LSU instructor to one of the city's most revered weather gurus.
"It's ironic that the guy who would have done anything to stay out of the public eye is now on TV," confessed Grymes, who went on to discuss global warming and weather patterns.
"Just as the country is divided so is this topic," he said. "The answer is somewhere in the middle. Unfortunately, this has become a political topic, and that's not where it should be discussed. It should be debated in the scientific community."