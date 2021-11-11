The Lafayette Parish School System superintendent and administrators on Thursday announced the 2022-23 Principal of the Year for elementary, middle, and high schools.
In hand with balloons and a token of appreciation, district administrators surprised each principal with the announcement that they were selected as the Principal of the Year in their respective category for the Lafayette Parish School District.
LPSS is proud to announce the following winners:
- Elementary School: Rhonda Dickerson, principal of Ridge Elementary School
- Middle School: Katherine Rayburn, principal of Paul Breaux Middle School
- High School: Julia Williams, principal of Northside High School