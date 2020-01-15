Work on railroad crossings on College Drive, Balis Drive and Pecue Lane will require the roads to be closed for a time next week, and additional work is planned this week along Sullivan and Tiger Bend roads.
The city-parish said Wednesday that College Drive and Pecue Lane will be closed at their Kansas City Southern crossings from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 25. According to state highway officials, a College Drive traffic count 12 years ago showed 28,000 vehicles used that stretch. Pecue Lane had 3,100 vehicles in a typical day three years ago.
Balis Drive will close from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. next Tuesday. It had a traffic count of 9,700 in 2005, the most-recent data available from DOTD.
Tiger Bend Road will be blocked near the Claycut Bayou bridge Thursday through Saturday of this week. Crews will dig out and replace asphalt.
Sullivan Road between Joor Road and Virgil Jackson Avenue will close for asphalt work during the workday Thursday.