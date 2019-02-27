Krewe Laissez Les Bon Temps Rouler hosted its 34th annual Mardi Gras ball Feb. 22 at The Baton Rouge Marriott Ballroom with a theme of “NOLA @ 300 — Celebrating the Tricentennial of the City of New Orleans.”
The stage was decorated with scenes from the Vieux Carre of jazz silhouettes, black lamp posts and wrought iron features with a backdrop of Jackson Square and the St. Louis Cathedral.
Krewe President Margaret Scroggs welcomed everyone and introduced the master of ceremonies Jimmy DeFranceschi as the new world explorer Pierre Le Moyne Sieur d’Iberville.
Ball Captain Johnny Grimmett represented the Mississippi River as Old Man River.
LLBTR King XXXIV Tommy Benoit was introduced as Old Hickory, portraying Gen. Andrew Jackson, while Queen LLBTR XXXIV Leona Benoit reigned as the Queen of New Orleans Jazz.
The krewe honored last year's royalty, Dr. Blair Wilbert and Chrisy B. Wilbert.
On this year's royal court were Meredith Cooper, who represented the French Quarter.
Hoytt Adcock, presented as Chef LLBTR, showcased Cajun and Creole cuisines, with his wife Linda Adcock as his assistant chef.
Annette Pressler represented the Superdome and the New Orleans Saints.
The tableau concluded with a royal promenade and toast followed by the member call out and second-line umbrella dance.
Dance music, lighting and audio was provided by Steven Landry, of MCDJ; tableau director and tableau music by Peggy Hebert; videography by Rick Richards; set and stage design by Pat and Melanie Sullivan; costume design and execution by Peggy Hebert, Pam O’Neil, Leona Benoit, Annette Pressler, Melanie Sullivan, LaDawn Jones, Linda Adcock and Suzann Grimmett.
LLBTR Board of Directors are President Margaret Scroggs, President-elect Melinda Kent, Secretary Melanie Sullivan, Treasurer Leona Benoit and board officers Johnny Grimmett, Peggy Hebert, Barbara Mier, Pam O’Neil, Annette Pressler, Hoytt Adcock, Chrisy Wilbert and Jimmy DeFranceschi.