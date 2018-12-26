No suspects in Christmas Eve mall shooting
The juvenile that Lafayette Police identified as a person of interest in the Christmas Eve shooting at Acadiana Mall has been questioned and released, police spokeswoman Bridgette Dugas said Wednesday.
The person, who is not being named because he is a juvenile, was never considered a suspect, Dugas said. She would not say why he was initially considered a person of interest.
No suspects have been identified, Dugas said.
The shooting occurred at about 4:19 p.m. in the food court of the mall on Johnston Street. One person suffered a non-fatal injury.
Suspect in custody in New Iberia shooting
A 21-year-old woman is facing attempted murder and aggravated assault charges in the Dec. 23 shooting of a teenager in New Iberia.
Aries Antoine was taken into custody the day after the shooting, according to New Iberia Police.
The shooting occurred in the 900 block of Oak Street. The victim was airlifted to a Lafayette hospital in stable condition, police say.
Police have not provided any information concerning the circumstances of the shooting.