The Storm Prediction Center is warning people in the lower Mississippi River Valley to be mindful Thursday about severe weather.
Storms should develop from western Arkansas into northeastern Texas on Thursday and gradually move to the east and southeast. There is a slight risk of severe weather in much of Louisiana and adjoining parts of Arkansas, Mississippi and Texas, according to the Oklahoma-based forecasters. Parts of Louisiana not considered to be at a slight risk of severe storms will have a marginal risk.
Temperatures in the 70s and higher humidity levels ahead of an approaching cold front are expected to contribute to thunderstorm development, the forecasters said. Winds will flow in different directions at different heights, causing some, but not all, storms to rotate and grow into supercells.
The greater chance of severe storms -- set at 15 percent Tuesday afternoon -- was generally north of Interstates 10 and 12. The National Weather Service at Slidell said there was moderate confidence that thunderstorms would develop and low-to-moderate confidence that storms would be severe.
The main threats would be wind gusts to 60 mph, hail and isolated tornadoes, and up to 3 inches of rain. Locally heavy rain could collect in areas with poor drainage.