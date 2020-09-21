Get downtown
Looking for a place to watch LSU vs. Mississippi State on Saturday? North Boulevard Town Square will be showing the game on its media beacon. There also will be watching parties at several establishments. downtownbatonrouge.org.
Party for a purpose
The Louisiana Art & Science Museum is going virtual with its Friday night fundraising gala. Festivities start at 7 p.m. Support the museum by participating at home or dining at one of the participating profit share restaurants. A silent auction, grand raffle and other surprises are in store. lasm.org/gala
See the show
It's the last two days to view the Elizabethan Gallery's “Blue Skies and Happy Memories” exhibition by members of the Associated Women in the Arts. Twenty-five artists' varied-medium works are featured. Visit from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Friday and from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. www.facebook.com/search/top?q=elizabethan%20gallery.