Lafayette area loses 300 construction jobs in last 12 months
The Lafayette area lost 300 construction jobs between July 2018 and last month as every metro area except New Orleans reported a loss in jobs, according to data from Associated General Contractors of America.
The number of jobs dipped from an estimated 10,000 to 9,700, a 3% percent drop that was similar to drops reported in other areas of Louisiana. New Orleans went from 31,000 jobs to 32,100 jobs, a 4% increase, but losses were reported in other MSAs, including Baton Rouge, which went from 55,600 jobs last year to 50,700 last month, a 9 percent drop that was the biggest drop among the nation’s 358 metro areas.
Other losses were Shreveport-Bossier at 5%, Houma-Thibodaux at 4% and Lake Charles at 3%.
Construction employment grew in 255 of the nation’s metro areas between during that time, declined in 56 and was unchanged in 47, according to AGC data. Association officials said a newly released workforce survey they conducted with Autodesk showed the employment gains would likely have been even more widespread if firms could find more qualified workers to hire, and they urged federal officials to bolster career training programs.
Nail salon franchise to open first Louisiana location
Frenchies Modern Nail Care, a fast-growing national chain of nail salons, will open its first Louisiana location in Lafayette Oct. 18.
Located in a 1,600-square-foot space in The Bend at Settler's Trace shopping center, 500 Settler's Trace Blvd., Suite 7, the appointment-based salon offers nail care services that make regular visits accessible" according to local franchise owner Melissa Maeker. Construction is scheduled to be completed on the building in late September or early October.
"I moved here with my husband in 2015 and have wanted to do something that would fit me," Maeker said. "I'm a part of the Junior League and on the board of Spay Nation, but I wanted to run my own business. I identified with Frenchies and see why it's a great idea. I believe it will be a good fit in Lafayette because there's nothing like it here. I can't wait until we're open so I can get a mani and a pedi."
The company started in 2014 in Colorado and opened up the brand to franchising in December 2017. It now has over 100 studios open in 19 states and is on track to open three more locations every month for the rest of the year.
The salon will employ 10-12.