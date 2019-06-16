Alexandra Rae Herman
• Daughter of Mr. Stephen J. Herman and Judge Karen K. Herman
• Graduated from Isidore Newman School
• Attending Boston University
The issue of sexual assault is a driving force behind the goals of Miss Alexandra Rae Herman in the coming year.
"I hope to shine a spotlight on the chronic issue of sexual assault across college campuses throughout the country," notes the Boston University political science major. "The inability of victims our age to come forward comfortably in a safe and supportive environment with the resources they deserve is something I care deeply about, and I would like to ensure that I am doing my part by continuing to be actively involved. This has been the driving force behind my desire to become an attorney."
She is the daughter of Mr. Stephen J. Herman and Judge Karen K. Herman. Her mother is the former Karen B. Krishbom.
At Newman, she volunteered for Habitat for Humanity, A's and Aces and was a sponsor for Roots of Music. An honor student, she was selected for independent study in criminal psychology and was recognized for her contributions to Operation Iraqi Children. She was the captain of the tennis team and was on the cross country squad.
At the Massachusetts university, she is on the tennis, ski and snowboard club, enrolled in the great works studies program and involved in social activism on campus.
She plans to attend law school and practice in New Orleans, particularly in the field of criminal law.
During her sub-deb tenure, Alexandra was a dancer in Les Pierrettes and a maid in Squires.