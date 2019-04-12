Severe storms will move into Louisiana on Saturday, and some of the weather is expected to be particularly bad in the northern half of the state.
The Storm Prediction Center says there is a “moderate risk” of severe weather north of Alexandria on Saturday because of the increasing risk for tornadoes. “Moderate risk” is the center’s second-highest risk assessment.
Tornadoes, high winds and large hail are possible as a low-pressure system moves into the area from Texas. The greatest severe threat is in northern Louisiana, southern Arkansas and neighboring areas of Texas and Mississippi.
Forecasters said Friday morning that “a potentially significant severe weather episode is expected.”
The impact of the weather on the two-day Baton Rouge Blues Festival remains to be seen, with Saturday the day seen as most likely to cause a potential disruption.
“We’re moving along business as usual,” Chris Brooks, executive director of the Blues Festival, said Friday afternoon.
If wind gusts reach 20 miles per hour, Brooks said, organizers will have to shut the Festival down for public safety reasons. He said they are staying in close touch with the city-parish and appropriate officials on weather-related concerns.
The latest forecasts are for it to be clear until around 3 p.m. in Baton Rouge, he said, with scattered storms between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.
“We’re going to play it by ear and we need to make some moves, we will make that determination, in terms of possibly moving some performances indoors,” Brooks said.
He said updated information will be provided as the weekend approaches will be provided on the Blues Festival’s website — batonrougebluesfestival.org — and Facebook, Instagram and other social media.
Computer models have reached the general consensus that a line of storms will develop near a front, but supercells would occur ahead of the line. Those are the type of storms that often produce hail and tornadoes.
Some of Saturday’s tornadoes could be strong, if they develop, according to the forecasters.
The risk of severe weather diminishes south of Alexandria, but is still present.
The NPOAA/National Weather Service has maps showing the two-day weather outlook at www.spc.noaa.gov.