Jeff Wood is owner of Jeff Wood Construction and president of the Acadiana Home Builders Association. New home sales declined in Lafayette Parish last year, dropping form 796 in 2018 to 710 in 2019. That trend differs nationwide as December was the best month for new construction in 13 years.
I grew up in the small town of Morgan City. Although I left immediately after high school and have lived in Lafayette since then, it was a great place to grow up and I have nothing but great memories and friends from that area. All we ever wanted to do there was to be outside and try to be out on the water as often as possible, whether it was skiing, hunting, fishing or just boating. The greatest influences on my life growing up were my father and my grandfather. I attribute anything good that I have done or become to their teachings. They both taught me the value of hard work and how to do it. They were fine Christians who were always men of their word and treated people kindly.
I began USL (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) in business management not really knowing what I wanted to do and eventually graduated in general studies. My father owned a real estate company and also did some construction projects and would flip houses from time to time. Growing up, I did a lot of work for him and learned how to do many different things. I think all of these things always gave me some sort of interest in housing in general. I had a lawn and landscaping company in high school and college and even the first few years out of college. It wasn't until after I was married and had my first child that I was finally able to get into construction.
Starting my construction business in my late 20s is the best thing I ever did. I am glad that I started when I was young, not only because I had a lot more energy then, but the market was a lot easier to enter at that time, in my opinion. I always look at where we are now in the housing market and say how thankful I am that I got in when I did. It's not that it's bad now, but I just feel it would be a lot more difficult now. I don't really have any regrets on any of my decisions since entering the construction industry. I have met a lot of amazing people who I have enjoyed working with, and many of them I was fortunate enough to have help along the way. I am always proud to be part of this industry and try to give back all that I can.
I think some of what you are seeing in our market right now is just basic supply and demand. Many people have had to move away for work, which has a lot of previously owned houses on the market. When this happens, the market becomes somewhat flooded with available houses and unfortunately prices begin to fall. Fortunately, there are still many who want new construction as opposed to the existing homes. Building custom or pre-sold houses as opposed to spec houses in recent years has become many builders' main focus. I don't think we have a bad economy here in Lafayette, but it will just take some time to correct itself after so many oil field jobs have been lost or relocated.
There is still a lot of activity in Youngsville. I think Youngsville has been able to continue growing because there are tons of land in Youngsville as opposed to how it is becoming almost impossible to find vacant land to develop in Lafayette. Youngsville has also done a really good job of being proactive and trying to stay ahead of the growth and staying ahead with its infrastructure. I think that many buyers like the Youngsville area, especially around Sugar Mill Pond, because they feel they have everything they need without having to go into town. As far as reaching a maturing point, I have no way of knowing that nor would I even try to predict that. Lafayette Parish, in general, I think always amazes everyone by how much it continues to grow. I think even though we have been experiencing somewhat of a down economy the last few years, it is still such an amazing place to live and people try really hard to not have to leave.
Lafayette has somewhat always been the opposite of the rest of the country. I go to meetings at the National Homebuilders Association and talk with builders from different parts of the country. I remember when Lafayette was rolling and talking with these other builders who were unbelievably slow in other states. We were so busy here that it was hard to believe that they were slow. For the last few years, all I hear from them is that they are on a constant uptick now. I do hope that our dip here is a temporary thing and that we will see this market pick up soon. It doesn't make me worry too much because anyone in business for any length of time knows that things are cyclical, especially things like housing and the oil industry.