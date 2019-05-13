SULPHUR — The final pitching lines for Calvary Baptist’s Cade Hart and Ascension Episcopal’s Sean Michael Brady during Monday’s Division III championship game were nearly identical.
Both threw complete games, and both struck out four. Hart fired 102 pitches (65 strikes), while Brady tossed 103 (69 strikes). Hart conceded three hits and walked two. Brady gave up five hits and hit a man. Neither gave up an earned run.
But even when the margins are this minuscule, the only difference that matters is the one on the scoreboard. Fourth-seeded Calvary (31-9) scored two unearned run in the first inning. Third-seeded Ascension (27-10) scored just one.
Those two runs were enough for Hart, as he matched Brady by blanking the Blue Gators over the final six innings in 2-1 victory that gives Cavaliers their first state title since 2012. It’s Calvary’s third championship.
“It was just that one inning,” said Ascension coach Lonny Landry, who brought his team to the final for the second time in three years. “For (Brady) to come out and do what he did — two unearned runs in seven innings — we just didn’t capitalize on our chances (with runners) in scoring position.
"For Sean Michael to dominate like he did, I thought he dominated a pretty good lineup.”
The funny thing is, this phenomenal matchup of aces wouldn’t have been possible if not for the alterations to the state tournament schedule.
Hart, the title game’s Most Outstanding Player, recorded a shutout in Wednesday’s 4-0 semifinal win against Catholic-New Iberia. But the junior right-hander wouldn't have been available for the title game, originally scheduled for Friday, because he threw 90 pitches, an amount that necessitates three days of rest.
Likewise, Brady would have been burned for the final after throwing the maximum 115 pitches in Wednesday’s 8-6 semifinal win against St. Thomas Aquinas. Brady, a McNeese State signee, struck out seven over seven innings, giving way to Preston Ocmand for the final six outs of the nine-inning game.
But the postponement of the final gave both Hart and Brady ample rest and set up a rare sight — a championship game with both aces on the hill.
“It’s unbelievable,” Calvary coach Shannon Cunningham said. “The weather made that happen, obviously. Their guy is really good. Tremendous, tremendous athlete out there.
"We’re sitting over there watching them Wednesday night thinking, ‘OK, if these guys win, we’re going to be facing 2 against 2.' We really liked our chances. Our two and three guys are really good. They haven’t gotten much chance to pitch lately, but they’re really good."
Both pitchers, however, got off to rocky starts, most of which was not of their own doing. Brady plunked the first batter he faced, and the next man reached on an error on a sacrifice bunt attempt. Though Ascension left fielder Blaine Blanchard threw a man out at the plate on a single by Hart, a run ended up coming home on a passed ball.
After another error, Blaine Rogers lifted an RBI sacrifice fly to center field for 2-0 lead.
Ascension cut the deficit in half when Seth Kerstetter drew a four-pitch walk, advanced to second on a fielder’s choice, moved to third on a passed ball and scored a sacrifice fly by Austin Arceneaux.
“He struggled,” Cunningham said of Hart. “He didn’t have his stuff that he’s had. He really had to get out there and battle today. He hasn’t had to do that. So that even makes it sweeter, I think.”
But that would be all for the Blue Gators, as Hart stranded men at second and third in the second inning and allowed only three singles for the rest of the game. Two of those singles were erased by stellar defensive plays.
In the fourth, after a leadoff base hit by Drake Lee, Hart fielded a bunt and turned a 1-4-3 double play. Hart struck out the next batter looking.
“I felt like that was the turning point in the game,” Hart said. “I kind of expected bunt, and I threw it kind of up. He popped it up a little bit. I got it and threw it to second, and Fox (Locke) threw it to first and made a great play. So that definitely helped.”
In the sixth, Ocmand was caught stealing on a hit-and-run attempt. Though the pitch was high and outside, it wasn’t a pitchout, Hart said.
“Not to take anything away from them,” Landry said. “We hit some hard balls, and they made the plays. They’re a good baseball team.”