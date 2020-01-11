The Louisiana Art & Science Museum and Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital will present "Exploring the Hidden Music: LASM," an immersive multimedia performance created by pioneering artist Christopher Janney, on Jan. 31 and Feb. 1 in the museum's Irene W. Pennington Planetarium.
The museum, 100 S. River Road, is showing Janney’s artwork in the solo exhibit, "Sound Is An Invisible Color." Janney also recently designed "Harmonic Grove: OLOLCH," the grand entryway to the newly opened Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
“A visual artist, architect and musician, Janney creates an innovative, multisensory form of art that once experienced is truly memorable," said Elizabeth Weinstein, LASM's chief curator and director of interpretation. "The concert adds yet another dimension to this experience.”
Janney’s "Exploring the Hidden Music: LASM" is inspired by Louisiana’s musical roots, drawing upon aspects of Zydeco, southern Gospel, southern blues and shuffle-beat rhythms combined with electronic instruments and sounds. The presentation also includes dance and light displays.
Vocalist Quiana Lynell, trumpeter George Bell and other local performers will join Janney, along with his musicians from the Boston area.
The show will culminate in a special performance of “HeartBeat,” dedicated to the new Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital. Composed by Janney for Mikhail Baryshnikov in 1998, musicians will perform to the sound of a dancer’s heartbeat as she moves.
All proceeds from the performances will be divided between the museum's new Art & Wellness Program and the Arts in Medicine program at Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital.
“The Art & Wellness Program we are developing at LASM is a perfect encapsulation of our mission to bring art and science together,” said LASM Executive Director Serena Pandos. “Research shows that the creative process can lower cortisol levels, which reduces stress and aids in healing. We are so thankful to our wonderful sponsors for helping make this performance a reality and helping us support art, science and healing in our community.”
For tickets, visit lasm.org/events.