The Plaquemine ferry is resuming service with one of its two boats, the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development announced Monday.
The second ferry is still being used in Cameron.
Hours of operations for the Plaquemine ferry are Monday to Friday from 4:30 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Saturday to Sunday from 9:30 a.m. to 7 p.m.
In March, the Plaquemine ferry reduced its ferry trips while its second boat is in Cameron.
Drivers can check road condition updates on 511 Traveler Information website or by calling 511.