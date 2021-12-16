An East Baton Rouge Parish man was arrested Wednesday on counts of distribution of child pornography, State Police said.
Kalen Woodard, 28, was arrested following an investigation by the the State Police Special Victims Unit and the FBI that identified Woodard as a suspect in distributing videos and pictures of child pornography on a social media application.
Woodard was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on three counts of distribution of pornography involving juveniles.
The investigation remains ongoing, State Police said.
