Following its parade through downtown, the Krewe of Orion celebrated its 21st year with a Masquerade Ball on Feb. 23 at the Raising Cane's River Center with a theme of “Orion Is On a Roll.”
King Orion XXI Ronald J. Lebouef Jr. and Queen Orion XXI Laura Klatter Hill, wife of krewe member Justin Hill, reigned over the festivities. Lebouef is a longtime member of the krewe and is married to Cathy Lebouef.
Captain Darren Coates and President Charles Harvey opened the black-tie gala. Krewe directors are Brian Banta, Dustin Brown, Frank Coates, Bobby Hilburn, Gary O’Neal, Larry Rosendahl, Rick White and Josh Wilkinson.
Last year’s King Orion XX Chad Coppola and Queen Orion XX Sonya Morris appeared on a float following the officers, accompanied by Maids Ashlynn Howell and Lindsey Lanehart.
Maids to this year's queen were Anna Claire Brock, daughter of Jase and Marie Brock, who represented "Money Roll"; Elaine Holland Garner, daughter of Eric and Hillary Garner, who represented “Rock and Roll”; and Mary Francis Sadler, daughter of Chris and Sandy Sadler, who represented “Roll out the Red Carpet.”
Pages to the queen were Maria Cecile Couvillion, daughter of Jeremy and Johanna Couvillion; Lucy Karen Hill, daughter of Justin and Laura Hill; and Peyton Elizabeth Lambert, daughter of Dusty and Monique Lambert.
Pages to the king were Tyler Thomas Foreman, son of Ty and Kristen Foreman; Matthew Robert Pavlik, son of Rob and Michelle Pavlik; and William “Trey” Simpson, son of Bill and Natalie Simpson.
Serving as lieutenants on the Title Float were Brian Banta, Dustin Brown and Ben Fromenthal. Floats that followed included “Sword and Shield” anchored by float Lts. P.D. Hill, Thad Foreman, Tom Havilla, Lee Hunsucker, Anthony Williams and Brian Kutz; “Carnival Cats” with Lts. Jason Morris, Chris Sadler and Butch Sonnier; and “Roll the Dice” with Lts. Bryan Jeansonne, Wayne Vizzini and David Renoud.
"Rollie Paulie” with Lts. Christopher Rosendahl and Larry Rosendahl was followed by “Rock and Roll” with Lts. Paul Vaught and Marty Horn; “Rolling Waves” with Lts. Joseph Johnston, Benjamin Carlton, Chad Dunlap, Eric Guerin and Ryan Guerin; “Roll out the Red Carpet” with Lts. Kevin Denoux and Josh Rhodes; “Jelly Roll with Lts. Kyle Smith, James Warren and Scott Lanehart; and “Orion’s Last in Line” with Lts. Chad Reynolds, Blain Houston and Stan Sellers.
Mistress of ceremonies was Whitney Vann. Guests were entertained by the band Groovy 7. The krewe and court costumes were designed and executed by Carol Guion.