ZACHARY — Most track coaches, including Catholic High’s Pete Boudreaux, will tell you that piling up state-meet qualifiers is more important than winning a team title at a regional meet.
But on a night filled with challenges and a presentation made by Zachary High to commemorate Boudreaux’s final regional meet, the Bears won again, this time edging Scotlandville High and host Zachary at the Class 5A, Region 2 meet Wednesday night.
“To be honest with you, I did not even think about winning the meet,” Boudreaux said. “When somebody told me we were ahead, I was surprised. This is always such a good meet every year. I think somebody here is going to win state next week. I’m just not sure who it will be.”
Boudreaux, who announced his retirement as track coach earlier this month, was greeted by a variety of coaches, including Johnny Duncan, of runner-up Scotlandville.
Catholic finished with 116 points to win the boys division, ahead of Duncan’s Hornets at 95, Zachary with 86 and Broadmoor (69). The top three finishers in each event advance to the Allstate Sugar Bowl/LHSAA Outdoor meet at LSU’s Bernie Moore Track Stadium on May 4.
St. Joseph’s Academy scored 134 points to win its first girls regional in two years. Zachary (115) and Baton Rouge High (79) were the other top girls finishers.
“We did some good things today and set ourselves up in position to challenge for the title next week,” Duncan said. “It was an honor and a privilege to compete against Pete Boudreaux. He’s done so much for the sport of track and field. I try to mimic how he sets up his team and relays. A lot of us do.”
Scotlandville’s Reginald King won the long jump with a leap of 22 feet, 6 inches and was second in the triple to earn Outstanding Field Performer honors. Zachary’s Sean Burrell was again a triple winner — leading the pack in the 110-meter hurdles, 400 and 200 to grab Outstanding Track Performer honors. Burrell’s best finish was 47.65 seconds in the 400.