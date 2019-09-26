A dozen candidates are running for the new Lafayette Parish Council, the first dedicated council for the parish since the city and parish consolidated in 1996.
The Advocate conducted question-answer style interviews with all 12 candidates, covering: their occupations and reasons for running; plans for resolving the parish’s fiscal crisis; whether they would raise taxes under any circumstances; and the biggest issues in their districts and across the parish. At the end, the candidates were asked to address any topic they wished, or to clarify previous responses. The responses have been edited for clarity and length.
District 1
Keith Kishbaugh
Occupation: I have two licenses, in home construction and commercial construction. So I’m a builder and also a developer.
Reason for running: I just felt compelled to get out there and clean up the government, to work hard over the next 10 or 15 years or whatever the Lord gives me and make Lafayette better for everybody. … I’m 64 years old, I make a good living. I don’t need any more money or attention. It’s a sacrifice for me to do this. I love my town. I could live anywhere in the world and I choose the North Side of Lafayette. I don’t want to lose our culture. I don’t want to lose what Lafayette is all about. This is a great place to live. There are forces that would like to see that changed. It’s really that simple.
District issue: The biggest issue would probably be pretty close between drainage, jobs and businesses closing down. Overall, probably jobs.
Parish issue: Too much collusion and special interests and money being funneled in the wrong places.
Fiscal crisis: You have to get deep in the weeds to see the overall picture. I do have a plan that I think will help resurrect things in the parish. But certain things you want to hold close to your chest until you get into a position of power so you can implement.
Raise taxes: I don’t think we need to raise taxes. From my research, there is plenty of money, it just needs to be appropriated properly. I would have to do a lot of research on it, but there may be some property tax. It’s such a difficult question to answer until we get into the books and see how the money has been spent the last 48 years. I think property taxes around here are really low … If you take the average home and increase it $300 to $500, most people can handle that. As a whole it would impact the parish in a positive way.
Other: If you look at the definition of collusion, it’s not that you are doing anything criminal. It’s that you are doing things with other people to benefit yourself or a group, basically. Fix The Charter is an absolute, absolute disaster. I’ve never seen anything more screwed up in my life as far as a business approach or a governmental document.
Bryan Tabor
Occupation: I actually am retired. I own a plumbing business that my son runs.
Reason: I just feel like it’s a calling, all my life.
District issue: It’s probably a cross between drainage and roads.
Parish issue: Getting a balanced budget, getting monies to do all the projects that need to be done.
Fiscal crisis: Examining a budget, re-appropriating property tax monies. Looking at different tax structures. Trying to get with all the entities, all the cities around to see if we can do something. Every time something gets annexed we lose that money. Basically restructuring property tax and looking into sales tax, sharing sales tax with the cities.
Raising taxes: That is the last resort after looking at everything. I am definitely against raising taxes. I believe we can find other ways of getting the funds we need. I’m not going to say no, I’m not going to say yes, until I look at the budget, at the monies available. Is the current council doing what they are supposed to do? If it was managed correctly and we got every penny we can account for, then we’ve got to find money somewhere else. I’m not trying to avoid the question, but it’s not a question I can answer until I know what the numbers are. The bottom line is I don’t want to raise taxes.
Other: I’m a strong conservative. A strong Christian man. That’s why I believe it’s a calling, all my life. I’m not the smoothest talker, but like the old saying, talk is cheap. I’m a doer.
District 2
Kevin Naquin
Occupation: Medical field, I work for U.S. Med-Equip as a business development representative. Also a Cajun musician.
Reason for running: I’m running to continue to serve the parish and the constituents, to provide integrity, honesty and leadership. … I’m running again to finish what I started out to do, which is to make this community better, to finish drainage projects, start new projects, help the unincorporated area with fire protection. To try to leave in 12 years and say I made an improvement in the community. In the next four years I want to figure out how we can make the parish whole again, to get out of the deficit, to work with other municipalities.
District issue: I would say fire protection is No. 1. Drainage two. Roads three.
Parish issue: That would be drainage.
Fiscal crisis: We have to figure a way to keep the parish whole today and not let it get to the point we can’t even balance a budget … Maybe profit sharing with other towns on future annexations … at some point we’ve got to put something in place that is fair and says, look, you can annex it, but you can’t take 100 percent of the revenue. You’ve got to leave the parish something in the future so we can meet our mandates. … At some point we have to say, hey, everybody lives in the parish. Everybody uses the courthouse, the jailhouse. Everybody needs fire protection … Every time a business comes in the unincorporated area, it gets annexed. They take the sales tax revenue, and we get left with the bill … It’s important that the parish succeeds.
Raise taxes: Not unless we exhaust everything, meaning scrub the budget. From a personal standpoint, no, I don’t believe raising taxes is the answer at this time. Until people are screaming for taxes or knocking on my door for taxes, I respect the voters and citizens of the parish that have voted recently on tax proposals … So now my focus is to live with what we got and try to find other revenue streams.
Other: Right now fire protection in the parish is not a mandate. However, that is a big need because everybody’s insurance is going up and we have no volunteers. It’s necessary to fund those volunteer fire departments so the rural areas don’t lose their homeowner’s insurance.
Ted Richard
Occupation: I am retired.
Reason: After seeing how Mr. Naquin voted on other issues, I realized someone else needs to be in that position. Also, the other reason I’m running is that I’m retired, so I can devote all the time I need to do this is job. Because this is a job. He already has another job, and another job playing gigs in a French band, which leaves him very little time to focus on the needs of the parish.
District issue: I know that everyone says the biggest issue is drainage. On a grand scale that is probably correct. But this drainage issue didn’t just happen yesterday … it is such a problem now because of all the recent flooding. But there is a reason for that … In most cases it’s not the new subdivisions that are flooding, it’s the property that was already there. We have done way, way too much new construction without taking into account how it affects the old construction.
Parish issue: Distrust of the government. I’ve been to many council meetings. …. All the public sees is people people transferring funds from one fund to another fund … Nobody ever explains to the public why this is happening … For so many years we have been passing taxes, and the general public feels like those taxes aren’t going where they originally thought.
Fiscal crisis: The unincorporated areas of the parish are getting smaller because a lot of the municipalities are annexing. What I wanted to do is have the entire parish pay an extra 2 percent millage … I would fund a position to add a person to collect delinquent property taxes … The third part is a one percent sales tax for exactly four years.
Property taxes: Yes … Anybody that tells you they will not raise taxes is either extremely ill informed or knowingly and blatantly lying to you. … It doesn’t take a brain surgeon to realize that if we don’t raise taxes or find some other way to bring in revenue, the parish will be insolvent within a year or two.
Other: I’m raising no money. I’m getting elected by going to subdivisions, talking to people, finding out what they need. They are offering me money, and I’m turning it down.
District 3
Josh Carlson
Occupation: I am the technology director at Ascension Episcopal School and I own an IT consulting firm.
Reason: The short answer is I want Lafayette to continue to be a great place for my kids and grandkids. I love Lafayette, I’ve lived here almost my entire life. I want to make sure it remains that amazing place for future generations.
District issue: The biggest issue I’ve heard while walking neighborhoods, talking to people, is drainage. But I always say the biggest issue is not drainage, it’s leadership. Without proper leadership, we can have the right ideas, we can know what needs to be fixed, but nothing will get done.
Parish issue: I will again say leadership. We have no leadership that will bring all the municipalities together. We have had a lack of leadership to address drainage issues, we have had a lack of leadership to address fiscal responsibility questions. There seems to be a random new tax proposed every few months without a cohesive plan to move the parish forward.
Fiscal crisis: First we have to look line item by line item, in the budget, what is absolutely critical and required for the parish to fund, and what is just a want or desire for the parish. We have to fund the requirements first and cut everything else after that. Second, we have to become active in pursuing businesses for Lafayette, but not just to anywhere in the parish. Particularly the unincorporated areas. That would be a huge boost to the general fund.
Raise taxes: I would consider it. I would not say I would never raise taxes. But I will say I don’t believe tax increases are necessary at this time. I think we have a spending problem and a priority problem, not a revenue problem … We have to look at where we spend our money and make priority changes.
Other: I believe taxes should be a last resort, whereas in the last four to five years, the perception has been that it is the first and only option. The government is stewards of people’s money and we need to spend every dollar as wisely and efficiently as possible. When you have career politicians and people who have been in government too long, you tend to think the only solutions to problems are government solutions. I think that we need to look outside of that.
Mike Davis
Occupation: I am an engineer. I design helicopters for a company in Broussard. I am an aeronautical engineer.
Reason: I’ve wanted to be on the council since I was about 10 years old. Not mayor, not Congress. Specifically council. … I love my district. I love my parish … I’ve got a lot to offer. I’ve got two master’s degrees. I’m a PhD student at UL for business engineering … To bring renewable energy manufacturers to our area, to try and diversify the job availability.
District issue: Drainage, No. 1. Parish District 3 is kind of ground zero for the 2016 flood.
Parish issue: I am inclined to say drainage, but I believe some people on the North Side would disagree with me, because some people are afraid to walk out of their house without getting shot. Security is definitely high up on the list, but parish wide I would definitely have to say drainage.
Fiscal crisis: The biggest problem is most of our tax base keeps getting annexed, so while our operating costs remain the same or increase, our revenue source decreases. Remedying that would be either to increase our tax base by encouraging more people to move out into unincorporated areas, or to develop some innovative policies to generate more revenues outside of property taxes. … To solve our budget issue, we have to increase our revenue source. So it’s either increase the tax base or lure more companies.
Raise taxes: No. I’m very anti-tax. I’m a very strong believer that we have all that we need to solve the problems that were presented to us … It’s not about how much money you throw at a problem. It’s all about who you have working on your team. It’s all about proper utilization of dollars. You can have problems like we currently do with drainage, and you can throw $13 million on it, but if you have one team full of guys that lack experience and lack the knowhow, your problem is not going to get solved.
Other: The economy is a huge problem … We have a lot of people moving out of state to find employment. My mission is definitely to keep those guys here, to do it by bringing manufacturing industries here to offer more job opportunities. We need a lot of diversification.
Jeremy Hidalgo
Occupation: I am chief operations officer for the City of Broussard. I am also a small business owner.
Reason: Philosophically, I am running because I love my community, and I take great pride in giving back to the community that has provided for me and my family. I have also been a longtime community activist who is passionate about making a difference, and I feel like we have a lot of challenges and not enough relationships and compromise.
District issue: I think its parish wide, but absolutely from a Parish Council perspective — drainage, roads, bridges and public safety. … For the unincorporated areas, most importantly, fire protection. They all have weighted values, but those are the main issues in my opinion.
Parish issue: The same thing. I think what people care about right now is drainage, roads, infrastructure. It’s a district-wide issue, but importantly it’s a parish-wide issue.
Fiscal crisis: We have to get back to basics. I think I have proven myself in my tenure on the school board. … Six months after taking office the new school board funded over $78 million in projects, and year to date nearly $200 million in projects, $140 million or so are in my district, all without raising a single dime in taxes. It’s about prioritizing. Whether or not it’s looking a current contracts, whether or not it’s looking at current dedications, making tough decisions to make certain cuts.
Raise taxes: I think raising taxes is a last resort. You’ve heard a lot about how the school board put a tax on the ballot. That is a fact. However, we put $200 million worth of projects in the district without a new tax. That was to prove it could be done, and it also took care of a need. The new tax was for new construction, new infrastructure and new opportunities for students. You are not going to hear anything about a new tax from me. My job in my tenure in four years on that Parish Council is to go in and address inequities and look at dedications, making cuts where we can. … I don’t believe for one minute the parish has an abundance of cash to do everything it needs to do, but I think if we prioritize the good people of the parish are going to realize something can be done.
Jon Liprie
Occupation: I’m a physician and a hospital administrator.
Reason: I just got frustrated with the way local government was being run and I got tired of complaining and wanted to do something. The council split opened up an opportunity to participate in local government. The Parish Council elections fit me better. I live in the south part of Lafayette, almost at the Youngsville line, and it gives me a chance to represent the area where I live.
District issue: In my district, flooding is the biggest issue. The second-most common issue that’s not getting a lot of attention is traffic congestion. It hurts businesses. Panera Bread just closed, citing traffic concerns on Ambassador.
Parish issue: Parish-wide, it’s funding. No one knows how the split is going to divide up the parish revenue and the city revenue. No one really knows how the split is going to divide the accountability for services, and who pays for them.
Fiscal crisis: That’s tough. Right now the budget is being set before any of us even dream of taking office. We’ll be handed the blueprints and the revenue. I’ll be prepared for anything. I am an MBA, I have a really good business background. But my key is really listening to the experts and understanding the data and trying to respond appropriately.
Raising taxes: Rare and exceptional circumstances.
District 4
Roddy Bergeron
Occupation: I’m currently employed as the chief operations officer at Enterprise Data Concepts.
Reason for running: Two years ago I gutted two of my friends’ houses when they flooded. It’s always kind of stuck with me. When I saw there was an opportunity to run for Parish Council and do something about the drainage situation and some of the bigger issues in the parish, I thought it was kind of time to step up and least try. I just felt like it was my time.
District issue: Just talking with everyone in the neighborhood, a lot of them have concerns about drainage. Most of it is localized issues, not enough drainage capacity in some areas. But people also talk about speeding in their neighborhoods, some talk about crime. If I had to pick just one, I would say most people are concerned about drainage.
Parish issue: I’d still say it would have to be drainage. Also our budget shortfalls.
Fiscal crisis: It’s a multistep plan. There are people who talk about no taxes, or yeah we have to pass a tax. I don’t leave any option off the table. The plan basically goes like this: look at what we are taxing right now, see what we are spending money on. Then we have to figure what we have to spend money on. We have the jail, we have the courthouse, we have the DA office. Those things are mandates. Then we are going to look at what we can live without. If we get to a point where we are pretty lean, we will start have to start looking at those dedicated taxes for drainage or roads, whatever is the most appropriate. But it’s a multistep plan.
Raise taxes: It’s always on the table. It’s probably not the most preferred solution, but again we have people whose homes are on the brink of flooding.
Other: My district is pretty diverse. Going through and talking with people door to door, a lot of these issues about how to fund drainage, people are pretty split on that. So we are going to have to have conversations in the parish about how we move forward. I ask people that — whoever is elected, whether it’s me or my opponent — bear with us, because it’s going to be pretty rough the first few months.
John Guilbeau
Occupation: I am retired. I served 33 years with the Department of Education. I retired as a senior administrator, as deputy undersecretary. For the record it was over management and finance.
Reason: A passion to serve. I just feel real desire to give back to my community. I’m certainly guided by faith and values and the citizens. I am not seeking the office for personal benefit. The reward as I view it is the giving of my time. I see myself as a Christian, a family man, a conservative who will give of my time freely.
District issue: Certainly we have a weak infrastructure, and that includes drainage, roads and bridges, neighborhood safety and economic growth.
Parish issue: It’s going to go back to the drainage issue. It is a parish effort, not just a localized effort. It can’t just be a southern part and a northern part.
Fiscal crisis: We have to establish a budget with sustainable revenue, based on priorities in an environment that has many, many needs. We are going to have to scrub the budget. … I think we need to review all of our contracts and make sure they are performing at a level we expect, eliminate those that are not. We need to identify, evaluate and support efficiencies in our operating costs. … We need to make better use of our state and federal lawmakers. We need to reach out to the municipalities through collaborative efforts.
Raise taxes: Only if it is expressed by the people and they have initiated that conversation. It’s got to be expressed by the citizens. … If they favor a sales tax dedicated to a specific project with a sunset, then I will get behind the citizens in their request. … However, until it is proven otherwise, I hold the position we have a spending problem and not a revenue problem.
Other: As a parish, as a city, we are at a crossroads. I feel I’ve got the experience, the dedication, the knowledge and certainly the passion to work with other elected leaders and citizens to move us in a direction we can all be really proud of. I’m going to give them all the time they need … I believe in solving problems based on common sense, logic and best judgement. … I think we need fair, open minded, compassionate, reasonable thinkers with a strong vision for growth.
District 5
Abraham Rubin Jr.
Occupation: I drive 18-wheelers for UPS and I drive limousines on the weekend.
Reason: I’m somewhat like David in the Bible. David didn’t know he was being set up to be a great king. So he was being prepared when he slayed the lion, the bear and all of this. All of my life, I’ve been serving the community, doing different things in leadership roles, not knowing that one day God would call me and say, hey, I need you to step up. I really believe I was chosen for this position.
District issue: Economic development. There are lot of big problems we can talk about in this community. If you ask people from my area, they would say flooding because we flood every time five people flush the toilet. But overall, economic development. We need to try to increase businesses on this end of town.
Parish issue: Money. Period. We don’t have any money in the parish.
Fiscal crisis: We have to work together with the city. I don’t think the parish can fix all of its problems by itself. There will have to be a collaboration, we are going to have to have some assistance. I think it will be a team effort.
Raise taxes: As of right now, I would have to say no. We have enough taxes … We are paying things we shouldn’t be paying. When you stop paying all these special interests, that might help us out.
Other: I’d like to talk about the crime in our city. The problem in our city is we wait until someone dies, and once they die we want to hold a balloon raise, we want to do the marches. Well it’s too late. We need to start investing in our future at an early age. If you have a child in elementary school and give them three things to go on, teaching children how to love, how to be loved and how to love themselves … they aren’t going to kill anybody, they will not want to rob anyone. Have projects for them. Don’t just leave them running around in the streets. Get them into some activities … A kid that plays football, or basketball, or chess club, or tiddlywink club, it doesn’t matter. You put them into something at a young age, the chances of them getting involved in crime is less likely.
James Thomas
Occupation: I work for the Lafayette Parish School System as a transportation specialist.
Reason: The new Parish Council will set the precedent for years to come. If this new Parish Council can make great strides, we will make great strides for the parish in general … Born and raised in District 5, I see that we haven’t always gotten our fair share. We definitely need a leader to fight for that.
District issue: Crime and economic development. We see a lot of major crime in District 5 with gun violence. Over the last few months, a lot of young lives have been lost. I used to work at the Sheriff’s Office in youth services. Some of the youths that I worked with have been killed ... With regard to economic development, we’ve seen on the North Side a lot of store closings. We have to get on the front lines of it, call the business owner and find out, hey, why are you considering closing?
Parish issue: If you talk to anyone right now, of course they would say drainage. That will definitely be a focal point for the city and the parish that we will be talking about for years. But it’s a great conversation, because with growth you have to have change … I think the 2016 flood and subsequent rains that have happened show that, hey, the way you’ve been doing things has caught up with you.
Fiscal crisis: Our main source of revenue is property taxes, so we will definitely have to find other revenue sources … I’m in favor of looking at our bonds, seeing if we can sell our bonds and use that money to put back into the parish. Also working with our Acadiana delegation to secure funding from Baton Rouge, and even on a national level … For the next parish council, the task will be, what do we want and how do we pay for it? What do we need?
Raise taxes: People don’t want to pay more taxes but they want more services … You get what you pay for at the end of the day. If you want more channels on your TV, you have to pay more to get those channels. It would be my last resort.