BR.comingupbiz.120521 TS 240.jpg

Under-construction building will be the third in The Metro office development, seen Tuesday, Nov. 30, 2021 on Jefferson Hghway. Goss Financial will take up 6,800 square feet of the 11,000 square foot building, set to open in April.

 STAFF PHOTO BY TRAVIS SPRADLING

The third building in The Metro office park on Jefferson Highway, near Airline, is under construction. Goss Financial is set to move out of its Corporate Boulevard office and take up about 6,800 square feet. The rest of the building will be divided into two suites. The building should be complete by April. Steven Duplechain is the developer, GSD Development is the contractor and Justin Langlois and W. Foster Murphy with Stirling Properties are marketing the office park. 

Email Timothy Boone at tboone@theadvocate.com.

View comments