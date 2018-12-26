The Acadiana Center for Natural Health will be expanding and moving to a new location at Parc Lafayette just in time for the new year.

The naturopathic clinic, which uses a alternative form of natural remedies and non-invasive procedures to help patients, is run by Dr. Joy Duhon and will have a chiropractor, registered dietitian and nurse practitioner all under one roof providing new treatments like infrared sauna and hyperbaric oxygen chambers for therapy.

"When I moved back to Louisiana after going to med school in Washington state, I had a dream of bringing naturopathic medicine to Louisiana," Duhon said. "I wanted to bring a team together as patients get the best care when they're with a team. We've outgrown our current location, so we needed to move in order to expand."

They will be moving into their new location at 1921 Kaliste Saloom Road, Suite 117, in Parc Lafayette on Dec. 28 and should reopen for business on Dec. 31.

Duhon said having members all under one roof will greatly improve their ability to help their patients by improving communication among team members and providing convenience for those they serve.