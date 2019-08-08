I write in response to your recent editorial concerning the dismissal of charges against Ehab Meselhe and Kelin Hu. This debacle was not the result of a misunderstanding, but rather the misuse of the criminal justice system by the Water Institute of the Gulf.
Meselhe is a preeminent scientist. He and others developed the computer model in question, relying on public funds, to collaboratively address the state's urgent need to restore our vanishing coast. Once Meselhe decided to leave the Institute, he advised its CEO in writing that he intended to take a copy of the model with him. The CEO responded, in writing, positively, citing plans for future collaboration. Meselhe relied on the good faith of his colleagues at the Institute.
Over the next few months, Meselhe worked collaboratively with the Institute as their senior technical advisor. When Hu joined the many scientists who had fled the Institute in recent months, he and Meselhe arranged to copy files they needed to complete a project for which they and the Institute were obligated. Remarkably, the Baton Rouge police, FBI, and the Institute’s outside counsel arrived and accused Hu and Meselhe of criminal activity.
Several days later, the CEO forwarded Meselhe’s e-mail to his senior staff, in which he advised that he intended to take a copy of the model with him. The CEO falsely advised his management that he had not responded to Meselhe's request. Compounding that falsehood, on the very next day, the CEO falsely stated to the FBI that he told Meslehe that he could not take the model and failed to divulge to the FBI the his e-mail communications with Meselhe.
The Institute wrongly intercepted Meselhe's e-mails since his departure, and it suggested to the FBI that Meselhe was part of some sinister international plot, providing them with invitations to Meselhe to speak at international hydrology forums.
The Institute perpetuated this series of falsehoods for the next several months to the FBI. It compounded their accusations with an unfounded claim that the Institute owned the models it developed with public money, ignoring the contracts with the State of Louisiana that stated the opposite.
These acts ultimately resulted in a citizen of the United States being arrested, handcuffed, and shackled in his home in front of his wife and taken to court, where he was subjected to further public humiliation and scorn.
This was not a misunderstanding arising from difficult intellectual property rights. These false charges were the direct result of deliberate falsehoods.
Mike Magner
counsel for Ehab Meselhe
New Orleans