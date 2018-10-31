Daylight saving time ends Nov. 4, and as residents move clocks back one hour, safety officials say it's a good time to change the batteries in smoke detectors.
"Change Your Clock, Change Your Battery" is the program to help homeowners protect themselves. St. Tammany Fire Protection District No. 1 officials note that working smoke detectors reduce the risk of death in a home fire by almost 60 percent. The time change is a good chance to change batteries and test the detectors.
To help make it easier, the fire department has teamed with the International Association of Fire Chiefs and Energizer brand batteries to offer free 9-volt batteries to adult Slidell residents through Monday, Nov. 12, at fire stations, with a limit of two per household.
Robby Marquette, chief of fire prevention, also recommends using the "extra" hour to plan two ways out, practicing escape routes for the entire family in the event of a fire.
For more information about fire safety, visit www.slidellfire.org or call (985) 646-4387.