Chalk Fest Jun 3, 2019 - 6:45 am Facebook Twitter SMS Email Buy Now Zoe Boudreaux works on her artwork of a cat. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Judges review entries at the arts competition. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Ainsley Liles, Jude Romeo and Avery Likes work on a drawing together. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Sunie Wicker makes a chalk pelican during the competition. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Buy Now Madeline and her grandmother Roslyn Hanson work on smaller drawings. Advocate Photo by GRANT THERKILDSEN Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Chalk Fest, an arts competition and festival, took place June 1 at the St. Tammany Children's Museum. Everyone could get in on the fun, but those who paid $25 for a sidewalk square could enter the contest. Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save View comments Follow Us Facebook Twitter Instagram Email