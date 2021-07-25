Women's boutique opens at Vermilion Lofts
A women’s clothing boutique has opened in the bottom floor of the Vermilion Lofts.
The Style Loft, owned by Lulu Carter, held a grand opening at its location at 436 E. Vermilion St., Suite 105. The business is the latest to move into the building after Cameron Theyard opened a photography studio.
“It’s very exciting to be part of the downtown Lafayette family,” Carter said. “With events like Artwalk and Festivals, I feel like I can reach an even bigger audience that includes locals and tourists.”
Carter, a longtime personal shopper for friends and family, spent time in the fashion industry and now operates a store offering fashion that represents attitude, expression and style. Prices range from $15 to $80 and will feature styles ranging from business casual to club attire.
The store does not order items in bulk. Low stock on each selection of apparel offers unique pieces and a more customized experience for the customer, Carter said.
It’s the latest retail addition to downtown Lafayette, including The Heat Academy coming into the old Greenwood Shoes space. Other businesses opening include Exposure, a selfie studio in the bottom floor of the Juliet Hotel, and Bolt Bar & Patio, which will open in The Pearl’s old space.
“Style Loft will be a welcome addition to downtown’s ever-growing retail scene,” Downtown Development Authority CEO Anita Begnaud said. “Lulu is bringing energy and a successful business model to one of our district’s most prominent entrance points, and we are thrilled to watch her business grow in her new space.”
Former Pride Plaza building purchased
The former Pride Plaza building has been sold for just over $1 million, records show.
Acadiana Cares, which serves communities affected by HIV/AIDS, inequities in health care, homelessness and substance abuse, bought the building at 850 N. Pierce St. from Ernest Kinchen Jr., Cedric Dauphin and Clinton Young, according to documents filed with the Lafayette Parish Clerk of Court.
The building is the former home of the Pride Plaza Pharmacy, founded by longtime doctor Ernest Kinchen as one of the first multispecialty medical facilities on Lafayette’s north side.
Acadiana Cares, which began in 1985, serves seven parishes and is located at 809 Martin Luther King Drive.
Bank buys former Panera Bread building
The former Panera Bread location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway may finally be used again.
CLB The Community Bank of Jonesville agreed to buy the 4,900-square-foot building at 4525 Ambassador Caffery Parkway from b1Bank last week and plans to open its third office in the Lafayette area there, information security officer Chris Tassin said.
B1Bank owned the building after acquiring Pedestal Bank, which bought the building in 2019 with plans to open a branch office. Pedestal never moved into the building, which has remained vacant since Panera closed in August 2019.
CLB recently purchased 1.5 acres in Carencro for an office, with plans to start construction later this year. It also has an office at 2701 Johnston St., Suite 101, that will remain open, Tassin said.
The location will be the bank’s eighth office.
Renaud Drive building sold for $7.5 million
A large commercial building along North University Avenue has been sold to a national company for $7.5 million, land records show.
Sealy & Co., which owns properties in several states and has an office in Shreveport, bought the 67,107-square-foot warehouse at 1811 N. University Ave. in an off-market transaction, Sealy & Co. announced.
Sellers were Davis-Goodall LLC, which lists Angi Davis, the widow of longtime commercial real estate agent Hammy Davis, as one of its officers. Sal Crifasi with Capstone Investment Partners brokered the deal.
The building is one of only a few properties in Lafayette that are Class A, which represent the highest quality of buildings in a market. The building has 100% occupancy and features top-tier building characteristics, and the industrial asset is an ideal addition, company officials said.
The transaction did not include Hero’s Point, the adjacent 21-acre lot that Davis-Goodall LLC also owns.
“I feel this Lafayette acquisition pays a small homage to the Louisiana roots on which Sealy & Co. was founded and has operated for the last 75 years,” said Scott Sealy Jr., the company’s chief investment officer. “Lafayette is a smaller but robust industrial market driven by its competitive geography and limited supply.”
According to its website, Sealy & Co. owns properties in Gonzales, Covington and the New Orleans and Shreveport areas.
Online 'open topic' business event set
An online "open topic" small business question-and-answer session is being sponsored by the SCORE Acadiana Chapter from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesday, July 27.
Topics for startup and existing businesses could cover, but are not limited to life and business administration; required key resources; cash flow and legal analysis; client and solution development; marketing relationships and strategy; sales and distribution system; and external asset portfolio.
Participation is limited to 100. Registration is at https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?oeidk=a07ei64mdqtb6069726&oseq=&c=&ch=.