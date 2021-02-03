East Baton Rouge Parish launched an online hub Wednesday aimed to help get equipment and training to groups doing neighborhood cleanups and fighting blight.

A component of the program also provides grants for civic associations in low-income and disadvantaged neighborhoods to cover the cost of registering with the state or developing by-laws.

The initiatives — which are detailed at www.safehopefulneighborhoods.com — are part of a recent push by Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome to beautify Baton Rouge and tackle what she's frequently decried as a culture locally of littering.

Dubbed the "Neighborhood Engagement Hub," the website intends to serve as a clearinghouse for residents interested in leadership training, community improvement funding, civic association support, community event sponsorships, and blight elimination efforts.

The city-parish plans to enroll 25 "emerging resident leaders" who show a demonstrated interest in leading neighborhood change in a community leadership training program, promising to equip them with the skills and resources needed to combat blight.

Another initiative expects to lend out tools like gloves and trash grabbers, as well support from the Department of Public Works, for community-led service projects. And the city-parish will also offer grants as large as $5,000 to support community improvement projects.

"There are two key investors in ‘quality of place’ public-private partnerships: the city-parish government and our residents,” Broome said in a press release. “My Neighborhood Engagement Hub will bring critical funding and resources to areas that have been traditionally disinvested."

Broome said her administration will also host quarterly clean-up events, revamping a program from her first term in office that went to the wayside amidst the coronavirus pandemic. The first Operation Cleanup event is scheduled for April 17, though a location has yet to be announced.