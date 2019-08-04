The Mississippi River in Baton Rouge finally dropped below flood stage, after a record stretch of 211 days above 35 feet.
As of 2 p.m. Sunday the Mississippi River was at 34.93 feet, according to the National Weather Service, which added, "Forecast calls for continued falls through mid-August."
This historic flood stage stretch started on Jan. 6 and shattered a record that had stood since 1927.
The river reached as high as 44 feet earlier this year.
The long stretch contributed to some anxieties over the potential impact on river traffic and the potential for flooding, especially as hurricane season began.