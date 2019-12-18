The editorial of Dec. 15 concerning the anticipated LSU president search is a prime example of why so many people have lost confidence in the media. Facially, the opinion masquerades as a well-informed guide for public policy.
But in truth, it is incomplete, inaccurate, and intentionally designed to mislead. For starters, it was irresponsible to report the rulings of the district court relating to the 2013 president search without mentioning that those rulings were reversed on appeal. Based on the outcome of the appeal, your descriptions of the board’s legal advice as “bad” then and hopefully “better” next time are simply wrong, according to the First Circuit. Second, calling the search process “illegal” boarders on defamation per se, as the legality of the process was not decided by the courts. The litigation concerned not the legality of the process, but the extent to which communications with candidates were “public records” under Louisiana’s Public Records Law. According to the First Circuit, only four of the 35 candidates rose to the level of an “applicant,” making the records public, not all 35 as argued by your newspaper. Third, the sanction award by the district court was reversed by the First Circuit, which found that the board acted reasonably and in good faith.
To be clear, my comments are limited to correcting the record on the facts and law. I express no opinion about the wisdom of using an open versus closed search process. There are pros and cons to both sides of that debate, none of which were even addressed in the public records litigation. Attached is a copy of the First Circuit’s ruling. You should provide a link for your readers so they can see just how far you strayed on this occasion.
Jimmy R. Faircloth, Jr.
attorney
Alexandria