Two men robbed a Slidell-area gas station early Wednesday morning, according to the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office.
The men entered a gas station on Voters Road at about 5:30 a.m. wearing clothes that partially blocked their faces. They were armed with handguns and demanded money from the cashier.
They fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.
The Sheriff's Office asks anyone with information about the crime or the suspects pictured in surveillance video to call 985-726-7839 or 985-898-2338. Calls can also be made to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.