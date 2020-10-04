In his 39 years of coaching, Willie Fritz never has experienced anything like the COVID-19-caused playing disparity between Tulane and Houston as they prepare for Thursday night’s game at TDECU Stadium.
The Green Wave (2-1, 0-1 American Athletic Conference) already has played three times, winning at South Alabama and Southern Mississippi and losing at home to Navy.
It will be the season opener for the Cougars, who have had five games delayed or canceled because of coronavirus issues with their opponents.
“It's very unusual,” Fritz said. “They've had some tough luck with different schools not being able to field a team, so I feel for them. I know that's difficult."
The Tulane game will start a string of nine games nine weeks for Houston barring any more changes. Houston Chronicle Cougars beat writer Joseph Duarte detailed the long, frustrating journey to get to this point in a Sept. 23 story.
•In July, Houston lost its Sept. 12 trip to Washington State when the Pac-12 eliminated all non-conference games.
•In August, Houston’s Sept. 3 home game with Rice was postponed when the Owls decided not to play until Sept. 26.
•On Sept. 12, Houston and Memphis agreed to postpone their Sept. 18 game because of an outbreak of positive COVID-19 tests at Memphis that forced the Tigers to stop practicing.
•On Sept. 18, a hastily added Sept. 19 game at Baylor to fill the open date was canceled because a coronavirus problem prevented the Bears from meeting the Big 12-established minimum for number of players available at a position group.
•On Sept. 23, the new Sept. 26 home opener was canceled due to four North Texas players testing positive for coronavirus and contract tracing sidelining numerous others.
The upshot: 26 days after Tulane’s first game against South Alabama—which came after the Wave’s original opener against Southeastern Louisiana was canceled—Houston will take the field for the first time.
The scenario provides a clear advantage for the Wave, who, unlike the Cougars, found out what worked and did not work in September, and another obvious disadvantage. Fritz is not sure what he will see from Houston, whom he said had 33 transfers from junior colleges or Division I schools under second-year coach Dana Holgorsen.
The Cougars are coming off their worst season (4-8) in 15 years—one that disintegrated when quarterback D’Eriq King elected to sit out the final eight games after Tulane’s dramatic last-second victory at Yulman Stadium dropped Houston to 1-3.
King transferred to Miami after the season, but his replacement, Clayton Tune, returns along with a slew of starters on both sides of the ball.
“There's always that indecision about exactly who's going to play and what they are doing and if they are changing things,” Fritz said. “We have a template to work off from what they did last year and what their coordinators have done in the past, but there's always going to be some new wrinkles based on personnel and what they want to try to accomplish. It will be a feeling out process early.”
Tulane has little room for error. After it blew a 24-0 halftime lead against Navy, this is close to a must-win contest to maintain any serious hopes of playing in the AAC Championship Game. Similar dreams died the last time the two teams met in Houston, when the Wave could have taken over sole possession of first place in the then-AAC West with one game left.
Instead, Tulane was eliminated from consideration, losing 48-17 in an ugly performance on a Thursday night in mid-November.
The network (ESPN) and national TV audience will be the same this time. The Wave is looking for a different result.
“"It's good coming off a bye,” Fritz said. “Being on national TV is a great opportunity for us to highlight our program. Houston is going to be fired up playing their first home game.”
The pluses and minuses of having three games under its belt extend to personnel. Tulane lost its top running back, Tyjae Spears, to a torn ACL against Southern Miss but may have found its long-term quarterback in freshman Michael Pratt.
Pratt’s ascension after replacing the ineffective Keon Howard early in the second quarter adds an element of unpredictability for Houston, too, although Fritz played down its significance.
“We're going to run our offense,” he said. “There are going to be different wrinkles, but it's not going to be totally different in any way, shape or form.”