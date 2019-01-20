The Krewe of Isis held its 47th anniversary bal masque Saturday in the Acadia Ballroom of the New Orleans Marriott, with "Under the Sea" as the theme.
The ladies of the krewe celebrated all things found beneath the waves.
Reigning as Queen Isis XLVII was Miss Mycah Katherine Porter, daughter of His Majesty Wallace Kent Porter and Ms. Rena Wellmeyer Porter.
Her majesty wore a modified A-line style gown of white peau de soie and silver imported beaded lace with intricate designs and patterns. A modified sweetheart neckline and flutter cap sleeves with draped beaded fringe and crystals completed the design. At the neckline was a Medici collar of beaded silver lace covered with crystals and accented with aurora borealis stones. Her mantle featured silver and gold accents adorned with appliques and beading. The silver and aurora borealis rhinestone custom crown and scepter featured the krewe’s monogram.
His majesty wore a bishop-sleeved tunic of white peau de soie with silver accents and trim. His appliqued tunic was adorned with rhinestones, crystals, silver braid, short beaded fringe and stone-encrusted appliques. In keeping with tradition, the monarch’s ensemble featured a Medici collar of silver, accented with crystals and aurora borealis stones. His mantle featured silver and gold accents and was adorned with appliques and beading. His silver fleur-de-lis-encrusted crown and krewe-monogrammed scepter complemented the motif of his tunic.
Members of the royal court were Misses Abigail Angèline Beck, daughter of the Rev. Dr. and Mrs. Jonathan W. Beck, escorted by her father and represented the Coral Sea; Kennedy Rae Derosin, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. John Ray Derosin, escorted by her father and represented the Bering Sea; Leven Rebecca Greene, daughter of Mr. Landon Ronald Greene and Ms. Peyton Pettit Greene, escorted by her father and represented the Mediterranean Sea; her sister, Lydia Rice Greene, escorted by her grandfather, Mr. Robert Lee Pettit Jr., represented the Arabian Sea; Laura Katherine McCrary, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. William Jay McCrary, escorted by her father and represented the Adriatic Sea; and Mya Angele Porter, daughter of the king and Ms. Porter, escorted by her brother Mr. Tyler Austin Porter, represented the Caribbean Sea.
The mademoiselles of the court were attired in custom gowns of white satin with cascading ruffled tulle skirts. The corset bodice featured a sweetheart neckline with an illusion halter overlay of imported antique white lace and was encrusted with silver beading, Aurora Borealis stones, sequins and pearls.
Pages to the queen were Misses Addisyn Leigh North, daughter and stepdaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Billy North and daughter of Ms. Lisa Galivan; and Spenser Claire Toups, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Edward Toups.
Pages to the king were Masters Devery Bowman, son of Mr. and Mrs. C.J. Bowman; and Harrison David Neal, son of Mr. and Mrs. David Neal.
Princesses to their majesties were Misses Emma Jilian and Mia Miranda Bertucci, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Evan Bertucci; Natalee Elizabeth Fothe, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lance Fothe; Lucy Ann Guillot, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Alton Mitchell Guillot II; Lola Olivia and Sofia Isabella Miranda, daughters of Mr. and Mrs. Jarett Miranda; Camille Luckett Mozingo, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Michael Mozingo; Addyson Gayle Pochè, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Dustin Pochè; Evelyn Gayle Shepard, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Matthew Richie; and Noelle Marie Youngblood, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Erik L. Youngblood.
Serving as the royal ball chairmen were Messrs. Wayne M. Lee, Pendleton W. Larsen Sr. and Erik L. Youngblood. Royal committeemen were Messrs. Brad Bertucci, Derick Diebold, Jonathan Chin and Scott Holmes. Mr. Brad M. Edelman was narrator.
A supper dance followed the ball with music by No Idea.