sippersnb.080918.002.JPG
Buy Now

Owner and bartender T. Cole Newton pours the ingredients of his Bartleby cocktail into a glass at Twelve Mile Limit in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 24, 2018. T. Cole Newton describes the Bartleby as an "inverted Manhattan."

 Advocate Staff photo by SOPHIA GERMER

"A Certain Girl: What's Her Name? Cantrell Ya.".^ Monkey Hill Bar~, 6100 Magazine St.~ — Political satire by Chris Champagne with a musical guest. (504) 330-9117. $15. 8 p.m. Sunday.

Bear with Me.^ Twelve Mile Limit~, 500 S. Telemachus St.~ — Laura Sanders and Kate Mason host an open-mic comedy show. Sign-up at 8:30 p.m. 9 p.m. Monday.

Brown Improv.^ Waloo's~, 1300 N. Causeway Blvd., Metairie~ — New Orleans' longest-running comedy group performs. 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Comedy Beast.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Vincent Zambon and Cyrus Cooper host a stand-up comedy show. 8:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Comedy Catastrophe.^ Lost Love Lounge~, 2529 Dauphine St.~ — Cassidy Henehan hosts a stand-up show. 10 p.m. Tuesday.

Comedy F—k Yeah.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Vincent Zambon and Mary-Devon Dupuy host a stand-up show. 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Comedy Gold.^ House of Blues (Big Mama's Lounge)~, 229 Decatur St.~ — Leon Blanda hosts a stand-up showcase of local and traveling comics. 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Comedy Gumbeaux.^ Howlin' Wolf (Den)~, 901 S. Peters St.~ — Frederick RedBean Plunkett hosts an open-mic stand-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday.

Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The best of the best The New Movement has to offer. 8 p.m. Saturday.

Comedy Night in New Orleans.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — The best of the best The New Movement has to offer. 9:30 p.m. Saturday.

Comedy in the Kennel.^ The Ugly Dog Saloon~, 401 Andrew Higgins Blvd.~ — A stand-up comedy show featuring some of the funniest people New Orleans has to offer. Free admission. 11:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Comic Strip.^ Siberia Lounge~, 2227 St. Claude Ave.~ — Chris Lane hosts the stand-up comedy open mic with burlesque interludes. 9:30 p.m. Monday.

Crescent Fresh.^ Dragon's Den (upstairs)~, 435 Esplanade Ave.~ — Ted Orphan and Geoffrey Gauchet host the stand-up comedy open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Thursday.

Haeg and Butts Presents:.^ Parleaux Beer Lab~, 634 Lesseps St.~ — Weekly stand-up, improv and sketch show features local performers. www.parleauxbeerlab.com. 8 p.m. Sunday.

Jeff D Comedy Cabaret.^ Oz~, 800 Bourbon St.~ — This weekly showcase features comedy, and drag with Geneva Joy, Carl Cahlua and guests. 10 p.m. Thursday.

Local Uproar.^ The AllWays Lounge & Theater~, 2240 St. Claude Ave.~ — Paul Oswell and Benjamin Hoffman host a stand-up comedy showcase with free food and ice cream. 8 p.m. Saturday.

NOLA Comedy Hour.^ Hi-Ho Lounge~, 2239 St. Claude Ave.~ — Duncan Pace hosts an open mic. Sign-up at 7:30 p.m., show at 8 p.m. Sunday.

Night Church.^ Sidney’s Saloon~, 1200 St. Bernard Ave.~ — Benjamin Hoffman and Paul Oswell host a stand-up show, and there's free ice cream. 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

St. Claude Comedy Hour.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A standup show hosted by Clark Taylor featuring local veterans, up-and-comers, touring acts and surprise guests. 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Sunday Night Social Club.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A different show each week featuring local New Movement talent and specialty showcase. 7 p.m. Sunday.

The Spontaneous Show.^ Bar Redux~, 801 Poland Ave.~ — We Are Young Funny comedians present the stand-up comedy show and open mic in The Scrapyard. 8 p.m. Tuesday.

The Wheel of Improv.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — It's American Ninja Warrior mixed with an episode of Saturday Night Live and a dash of Who's Line Is It Anyway? — a blend of formats randomly jammed together, executed by a team of experienced performers. 8 p.m. Thursday.

Think You're Funny?.^ Carrollton Station Bar and Music Club~, 8140 Willow St.~ — Brothers Cassidy and Mickey Henehan host an open mic. Sign-up at 8 p.m. 9 p.m. Wednesday.

Thursday Night Special.^ The New Movement~, 2706 St. Claude Ave.~ — A rotating comedy showcase featuring innovative standup, sketch and improv comedy shows. 8 p.m. Thursday.

View comments