In this era of one day lulling into another, I decided being intentional about doing at least one out-of-the-ordinary thing each week was a good idea. I needed to look forward to a break in the rhythm of life. I needed things beyond sitting at my desk or the dinner table.
Additionally, for two weeks I’ve not slept well. I knew getting out in the sunshine and exercising more would help.
So, this past week, I invited someone I’ve known a while, but is a relatively new friend nonetheless, to go canoeing. I was thrilled the weather had finally cooled enough to try my new canoe in the Vermilion. (I find canoeing in Lake Martin to be OK through much of the summer — it’s cooler in the cypress forest).
I believed my new friend was up for the challenge.
She said her concern began to rise when I texted, “I recommend wearing close-toed shoes and socks.” I should have explained right then that we don’t have an actual dock on our sliver of the river. In the past, with our old canoe, we slid it down the bank and wedged it between two perfectly placed cypress knees to launch. I assumed we could do the same with the new, smaller canoe.
When my new friend and I crawled down the bank and into the canoe (wedged between said cypress knees), I realized the error of my ways. Even though the new canoe is smaller and lighter, in its middle, it must be wider than our older, bigger canoe — or the cypress knees have grown.
Even still, in my head, I kept believing it would work. After all, it had worked so many times before. Accepting the fact that more had changed than I realized took longer than it should have. Here we were, two grown women, stuck in a red canoe in the Vermilion River — immobile between two cypress knees.
I remained undeterred.
I believed we could scooch it through. We tried. We probably looked like we were trying to invent a new canoe dance craze as we rocked it millimeter by millimeter forward for about a minute, but that baby was stuck.
The only thing to do was to get out, crawl back up the bank, lug the canoe to the other end of the yard and repeat the procedure sans cypress knees.
Had anyone videoed our efforts, they would, no doubt, have a YouTube viral sensation. Even so, I loved the entire episode — even the getting stuck and attempted scooching part. I loved having to figure out how to solve a new, outdoor problem. I loved the adventure not being neat and clean. I loved having to balance on giant tree roots to climb into a canoe. The excursion was a much-needed rush of adrenaline in a rather sanitized world.
I felt (a little) like MacGyver.
Once we finally made our way into the canoe and launched, we took a beautiful paddle upriver, under the Camellia Bridge. Then, we turned back and headed home. The entire outing lasted less than two hours, but it was a beautiful reset.
I’ve since thought about how much I enjoyed figuring out new things and relying on each other to lug the canoe (which didn’t feel quite as lightweight as advertised). Neither of us could not have done the task on our own.
I slept harder and longer that night than I’ve slept in a long time. The afternoon cleared my head and set me thinking anew about the best ways to approach the current version of life the pandemic offers.
Occasionally, I get tired of trying to figure out the best, new way to do things, balancing the safety of every step. However, the canoe adventure helped me connect dots previously garbled.
Sometimes, even though I’ve done the thing before and am certain I know exactly how it works, I don’t consider the fact that I’m in a new canoe. I don’t realize things don’t fit the same way as they did before. No matter how much I want scooching to work, sometimes it doesn’t — even millimeter by millimeter.
Now and again, we have to get out of the canoe altogether, crawl back up the bank, rely on the help of others to lug the vessel to a new place before getting back in and rowing together upriver or down.
Rather than be dismayed by the prospects, I take comfort knowing that we are all in this new canoe together.