St.Thomas More quarterback Sam Altmann gets off a pass against Northside during their LHSAA football game at Northside High School on Friday, October 14, 2022 in Lafayette, La..

Thursday, Nov. 3

Southside 49, Sam Houston 21

RECORDS - Southside 9-1, Sam Houston 4-6.

Westgate 42, Northside 12

RECORDS - Westgate 7-3, Northside 3-7. 

Opelousas Catholic 60, St. Edmund 21

RECORDS - Opelousas Catholic 7-3, St. Edmund 5-5.

Iowa 17, Cecilia 7

RECORDS - Iowa 9-1, Cecilia 7-3.

Friday, Nov. 4

Acadiana at Barbe

RECORDS - Acadiana 6-3, Barbe 5-4.

Lafayette at New Iberia

RECORDS - Lafayette 4-5, New Iberia 2-7.

Eunice at LaGrange

RECORDS - Eunice 6-3, LaGrange 1-8.

Rayne at Leesville

RECORDS - Rayne 4-5, Leesville 7-2.

Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More

RECORDS - Lafayette Christian 7-2, St. Thomas More 8-1.

North Vermilion at Teurlings

RECORDS - North Vermilion 4-5, Teurlings 8-1.

Breaux Bridge at Livonia

RECORDS - Breaux Bridge 4-5, Livonia 3-5.

Beau Chene at Opelousas

RECORDS - Beau Chene 1-8, Opelousas 8-1.

Church Point at Iota

RECORDS - Church Point 9-0, Iota 7-2.

Mamou at Northwest

RECORDS - Mamou 4-4, Northwest 5-4.

Port Barre at Pine Prairie

RECORDS - Port Barre 0-8, Pine Prairie 0-9.

Abbeville at Kaplan

RECORDS - Abbeville 5-4, Kaplan 4-5.

Crowley at St. Martinville

RECORDS - Crowley 1-8, St. Martinville 5-4.

Erath at Donaldsonville

RECORDS - Erath 6-3, Donaldsonville 3-6.

Welsh at Notre Dame

RECORDS - Welsh 8-0, Notre Dame 6-3.

Franklin at Ascension Episcopal

RECORDS - Franklin 4-5, Ascension Episcopal 4-5.

West St. Mary at Catholic-NI

RECORDS - West St. Mary 0-9, Catholic-NI 4-5.

Delcambre at Loreauville

RECORDS - Delcambre 5-4, Loreauville 5-4.

North Central at Sacred Heart

RECORDS - North Central 3-6, Sacred Heart 6-3.

Westminster at Catholic-PC

RECORDS - Westminster 2-7, Catholic-PC 8-1.

Highland Baptist at Central Catholic

RECORDS - Highland Baptist 2-7, Central Catholic 7-2.

Vermilion Catholic at Hanson

RECORDS - Vermilion Catholic 9-0, Hanson 8-1.

St. John at Jeanerette

RECORDS - St. John 5-4, Jeanerette 5-4.

 

