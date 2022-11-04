Editor's note: This file will be updated throughout the weekend as scores, stats and stories are submitted.
Thursday, Nov. 3
Southside 49, Sam Houston 21
RECORDS - Southside 9-1, Sam Houston 4-6.
Westgate 42, Northside 12
RECORDS - Westgate 7-3, Northside 3-7.
Opelousas Catholic 60, St. Edmund 21
RECORDS - Opelousas Catholic 7-3, St. Edmund 5-5.
Iowa 17, Cecilia 7
RECORDS - Iowa 9-1, Cecilia 7-3.
Friday, Nov. 4
Acadiana at Barbe
RECORDS - Acadiana 6-3, Barbe 5-4.
Lafayette at New Iberia
RECORDS - Lafayette 4-5, New Iberia 2-7.
Eunice at LaGrange
RECORDS - Eunice 6-3, LaGrange 1-8.
Rayne at Leesville
RECORDS - Rayne 4-5, Leesville 7-2.
Lafayette Christian at St. Thomas More
RECORDS - Lafayette Christian 7-2, St. Thomas More 8-1.
North Vermilion at Teurlings
RECORDS - North Vermilion 4-5, Teurlings 8-1.
Breaux Bridge at Livonia
RECORDS - Breaux Bridge 4-5, Livonia 3-5.
Beau Chene at Opelousas
RECORDS - Beau Chene 1-8, Opelousas 8-1.
Church Point at Iota
RECORDS - Church Point 9-0, Iota 7-2.
Mamou at Northwest
RECORDS - Mamou 4-4, Northwest 5-4.
Port Barre at Pine Prairie
RECORDS - Port Barre 0-8, Pine Prairie 0-9.
Abbeville at Kaplan
RECORDS - Abbeville 5-4, Kaplan 4-5.
Crowley at St. Martinville
RECORDS - Crowley 1-8, St. Martinville 5-4.
Erath at Donaldsonville
RECORDS - Erath 6-3, Donaldsonville 3-6.
Welsh at Notre Dame
RECORDS - Welsh 8-0, Notre Dame 6-3.
Franklin at Ascension Episcopal
RECORDS - Franklin 4-5, Ascension Episcopal 4-5.
West St. Mary at Catholic-NI
RECORDS - West St. Mary 0-9, Catholic-NI 4-5.
Delcambre at Loreauville
RECORDS - Delcambre 5-4, Loreauville 5-4.
North Central at Sacred Heart
RECORDS - North Central 3-6, Sacred Heart 6-3.
Westminster at Catholic-PC
RECORDS - Westminster 2-7, Catholic-PC 8-1.
Highland Baptist at Central Catholic
RECORDS - Highland Baptist 2-7, Central Catholic 7-2.
Vermilion Catholic at Hanson
RECORDS - Vermilion Catholic 9-0, Hanson 8-1.
St. John at Jeanerette
RECORDS - St. John 5-4, Jeanerette 5-4.