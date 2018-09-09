Hit-and-run in Opelousas leaves young woman dead, boyfriend injured
A teenager was killed and her boyfriend was injured last night by a hit-and-run driver in Opelousas.
The deceased 17-year-old female has not been identified by police, but her friends have identified her as Diamonesha Guillory. Her injured boyfriend was transported to a Lafayette hospital for moderate injuries, police say.
The driver accused of hitting them, Brandon Guillory, 40, was booked with felony hit-and-run driving and remains at the St. Landry Parish Jail at this hour.
