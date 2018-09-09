A teenager was killed and her boyfriend was injured last night by a hit-and-run driver in Opelousas.

The deceased 17-year-old female has not been identified by police, but her friends have identified her as Diamonesha Guillory. Her injured boyfriend was transported to a Lafayette hospital for moderate injuries, police say.

The driver accused of hitting them, Brandon Guillory, 40, was booked with felony hit-and-run driving and remains at the St. Landry Parish Jail at this hour.

