With 20 stages, hundreds of local musical acts, free dance lessons and children's activities, the free FRENCH QUARTER FESTIVAL fills New Orleans' oldest neighborhood with fun this weekend. Friday-Sunday. frenchquarterfest.org
The 48th PONCHATOULA STRAWBERRY FESTIVAL takes place in the Tangipahoa Parish town, with music and food, including lots of opportunities to enjoy Louisiana strawberries. Free. Friday-Sunday. lastrawberryfestival.com/
Get dogs and cats up to date on their rabies shots at the PALM SUNDAY RABIES DRIVE, at nine New Orleans fire stations. $15 includes shot and tags. la-spca.org. 1 p.m.