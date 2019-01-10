ATLANTA — Coach Bob Marlin returned to the sideline and JaKeenan Gant stayed red hot, but the UL-Lafayette men’s basketball team lost anyway Thursday night, 89-76 at Georgia State.
Gant scored 36 points on 14-of-21 shooting and pulled down 11 rebounds, but the Ragin’ Cajuns (10-6, 1-2 Sun Belt) allowed Georgia State (12-4, 3-0), the preseason Sun Belt favorite, to shoot 53.4 percent, including 13 of 24 from 3-point range and gave up their second-highest point total.
Marlin returned after taking a short leave of absence because his wife suddenly fell ill. But he presided over a Cajuns team that didn’t play much defense.
Only Prairie View, in a 122-90 loss, has been able to score more on UL-Lafayette this season. No. 2 Kansas also scored 89.
On Thursday, the Cajuns led only once, at 27-25 when Gant made a layup with 2:27 left before halftime. But the Panthers answered with a 14-2 run that spanned halftime and gave them a 39-29 lead.
UL-Lafayette pulled as close as 61-58 when Gant made back-to-back buckets inside the 10-minute mark, but again Georgia State had a run ready: The Panthers used an 18-5 spurt to increase their lead to a commanding 79-63 advantage.
Justin Miller scored 11 points with 13 rebounds and Marcus Stroman had 10 points, eight assists and seven rebounds.
But other than Gant, the Cajuns struggled from the field, making just 13 of 35 shots, including 6 of 26 from 3-point range.
Jerekius Davis and Cedric Russell each scored eight points but were a combined 6 of 24 from the field. And the Cajuns bench contributed just three points.
Georgia State, on the other hand, had four players make at least 75 percent of their shots, and four starters scored in double figures.
D’Marcus Simonds led the way with 21, and Jeff Thomas scored 17.
The Cajuns complete their Georgia road trip with a 4 p.m. Saturday game at Georgia Southern, which beat UL-Monroe 79-78 on Thursday on Quan Jackson’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer.