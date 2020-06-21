Two separate crashes killed four people in the metro area overnight Friday.
The first crash was shortly after 11:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. 61 south of La. 964 near Zachary. The crash killed Kenneth Cleveland, 52, of Gonzales.
Cleveland was driving northbound on U.S. 61 when he left the roadway, entered a ditch, struck a concrete culvert and hit a utility pole.
Louisiana State Troopers said in a news release Saturday they do not know why Cleveland's vehicle left the roadway. Cleveland was unrestrained and impairment is suspected, according to State Police.
The second crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. Saturday on U.S. 411 south of U.S. 190 near Maringouin.
Christoper Soileau, 50, Karen Soileau, 45, both of Zachary, and Richard Threeton, 22, of Maringouin, were all killed in the crash.
Christopher Soileau was driving the vehicle with both Karen Soileau and Threeton as his passengers, State Police say. They were traveling westbound on Jack Torres Road and as they approached Highway 411, Soileau failed to negotiate a left turn and left the roadway before striking a tree.
The vehicle was engulfed in flames and, due to the severity of the fire, seat belt usage is unknown. Impairment is unknown but an autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner's office.
Both crashes remain under investigation.