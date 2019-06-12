St. Mary’s Dominican High School honored students for achievements in academics and service at its Academic Honor Day.
Saheba Cuccia received the St. Mary’s Dominican College Corporation Scholarship, in memory of the Dominican Sisters of St. Mary, for graduating seniors who have been accepted and are attending a Catholic college or university.
Elizabeth Crochet received the Knights of Columbus Award, given to the senior who has displayed the principles of charity, unity, fraternity and patriotism.
The Jay H. Banks District B City Council Citizenship Award for excellence in education and outstanding service was awarded to senior Gabriella Cotton.
Forty-three students earned the St. Mary’s Dominican Service Award by performing more than 200 hours. Seven students completed more than 500 hours of service, and two of these students performed more than 1,000 community service hours, including Kayla Nguyen (1,242 hours), Gabriella Cotton (1,125 hours), Meredith McKeough (567 hours), Callie Battle (506 hours), Kathleen Brechtel (504 hours), Megan Novotny-Eberhardt (503 hours) and Isabelle Mermilliod (500 hours).