Warrant issued in attempted 2nd-degree murder case
Lafayette police were seeking a lone suspect in a Saturday evening shooting in the 400 block of Lourdes St. Police identified the suspect as Chad Credeur.
In an issued statement, police said the suspect and victim were involved in a verbal dispute around 5:25 p.m. when the suspect pulled out a handgun, which he fired once, striking the suspect in the stomach.
Police said a witness saw the suspect flee. First responders administered aid at the scene and took the victim to the hospital.
A warrant for Credeur said he is wanted for attempted second-degree murder.
Suspects sought in beating, shooting incident
Lafayette police officers responded to the 400 block of Vieux Orleans Road on Saturday evening after three suspects beat a victim and one pulled out a gun, discharging it at least twice.
Police said in an issued statement that Sunday night that the incident began when the three suspects and the victim argued. While the victim was being beaten, one suspect pulled a gun and fired it in the air, then fired the gun a second time as he was beating the victim. Neither shot harmed the victim. The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of his injuries.
At the scene, police found that two of the three suspects fled the scene minutes earlier. The suspect who remained at the scene was arrested for simple battery. Warrants would be obtained for the co-defendants, police said.