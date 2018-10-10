Jazz Fest food vendors have their own fans who seek them out every year, with loyalty to their favorites and cravings for their signature festival dishes.
One of those vendors is “Fireman Mike” Gowland. The New Orleans firefighter spun his firehouse cooking skills and Louisiana family recipes first into a side business at the festival and later into high-profile appearances on Food Network shows.
Now, he and his family have opened their own restaurant, Fireman Mike’s Café & Sweet Shop (203 W. Harrison Ave., 504-681-9911) in Lakeview. Here, they’re serving their signature Jazz Fest dishes — alligator sauce piquant, shrimp and grits, shrimp, sausage and okra gumbo — on a menu of po-boys, burgers and loaded fries. The eatery doubles as a rolled ice cream shop with an array of other homemade desserts.
“Everything we do with food is about our family. We share everything as a family; we cook together — I want our restaurant to reflect that,” said Gowland.
The small eatery has a homey feel. The “fireman” part of the name is worked all across the room, with vintage firefighting equipment, a wall painted like a fire truck and a bulletin board to collect and display patches from other departments.
The opening menu here is short and distinctive. The chicken andouille po-boy, for instance, has fried chicken marinated with Crystal hot sauce and smothered with andouille gravy. The hot sausage po-boy has a patty of house-made beef sausage, and the meatloaf po-boy is dressed with bacon, cheddar, fried onions and Crystal hot sauce aioli.
Deirdre Gowland, the fireman’s wife, has a stand at Jazz Fest serving cupcakes and other sweets, and at the café she handles the cakes and rolled ice cream.
The Gowland family has run its Fireman Mike’s Kitchen booth at the Jazz Fest since 2001.
Gowland, while still working in the firehouse, gained national attention as a chef by winning a 2012 edition of the Food Network show "Chopped," beating professional chefs in the running. He retired from the fire department that same year as a captain with 22 years under his belt and has been developing his food business with his family.
Dante's Kitchen closes
Dante’s Kitchen has closed. The Riverbend restaurant was once a standard-bearer for modern New Orleans dining and had long been a fixture of its neighborhood.
Before shutting the doors for good, however, chef and proprietor Emanuel "Eman" Loubier hosted a final dinner last week as a fundraiser for the restaurant’s now-former employees. Friends, former staff and regulars turned up for a family-style meal that felt a little like a wake for a long-running local restaurant.
When it opened in 2000 at 736 Dante St., Dante’s Kitchen embodied the aesthetics of local sourcing and house-made staples that would later become the standard for upscale restaurants. At the time, though, that approach put Dante's Kitchen ahead of the curve.
The restaurant was housed in a cozy cottage with a patio and a series of small rooms. In later years, it hosted pop-ups, often independent projects from its staff. McClure’s BBQ is one example that lives on today inside NOLA Brewing.
Last call coming at Lager’s
Lager’s International Ale House, the longtime tavern in Metairie, will pour its last pint in December after 22 years in business at 3501 Veterans Blvd.
Eddie Dwyer, one of the partners in the bar, attributed the decision to close to rent increases that eventually made the business no longer viable.
“Business is still strong, and we love Metairie, but we have to do it,” Dwyer said.
Lager’s opened near the Lakeside Shopping Center in 1996 and was an early bastion for beer lovers as craft brewing began its revival. Today, it serves some 75 beers on draft, and has a tavern kitchen that goes beyond bar food basics.
The landscape for restaurants and bars around Metairie has changed considerably in recent years, with an influx of national chains and large new developments.
Dwyer did leave the door open for a possible return, saying he and his partners are looking for suitable spots in Metairie. Lager’s owners also developed the Bulldog Tavern brand.