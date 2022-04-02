Authorities believe arson caused three separate fires that occurred at residential buildings throughout East Baton Rouge Friday night into Saturday afternoon, the East Baton Rouge Fire Department said.
First responders were dispatched to the first fire, which took place inside an empty apartment complex on Aldrich Drive shortly after 7 p.m.
BRFD spokesman Justin Hill said firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy smoke and fire coming from inside. Although they were able to make entry and put out the fire quickly, the building was a "total loss," he said.
Firefighters were then called to a single-family home on Woodhill Drive just before 3 a.m., where they found a car under a carport had been set ablaze, with flames spreading to the nearby home.
Hill noted that the family inside the house was already outside, and firefighters were able to put out the fire before it caused considerable damage.
A third fire was reported around 2:30 p.m. at a single-family home on Enterprise Street. When firefighters arrived, they discovered the fire was located around a window near the front of the home and quickly extinguished it.
No injuries were reported in any of the three blazes. Hill said investigators determined arson was the cause of the fires, but no arrests have been made.
First responders also responded to a fourth fire they don't believe was caused by arson shortly after 6 a.m.
Hill said firefighters were dispatched to an apartment building on Florida Boulevard, where they found "light smoke and some fire" coming from an exhaust vent on the side of the building. They later determined the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction.
The Red Cross was called to the scene to assist two families that were displaced by the blaze.