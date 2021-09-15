Thousands of people in southeastern Louisiana are still looking for assistance in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, and many others are looking for ways to help.
Local organizations have put together a web-based resource both for those seeking help and for people who want to donate time or money.
Go to www.nola.com/idasupport/ for links to programs that offer a wide range of aid and to groups accepting contributions and volunteers to help with storm recovery.
Information about assistance includes non-profit and government programs that cover needs ranging from food and housing to health care and legal aid.
Opportunities for volunteer work include home-gutting teams and telephone work hooking up people in need with the proper resources.
The website also lists charitable organizations accepting donations.