Acadiana Center for the Arts and Lafayette Economic Development Authority are calling for applications to ArtSpark, an individual artist funding program.

ArtSpark grants support artists in Acadiana, especially those with otherwise limited opportunities. Projects must take place between April 1 Dec. 1, and grants of $1,000 to $5,000 will be awarded to several applicants. The grant funds can be used to expand an artist’s bodies of work and offer new community engagements.

These awards offer assistance to emerging, mid-career, and mature artists for specific, short-term projects, and projects in virtually any creative discipline can qualify. In 2020, eight artists were awarded grants for projects, including Aileen Bennett, Allison Bohl DeHart, Kai Gayten, Adrian Guidry, Simone McCrocklin, Dirk Guidry, Alex “Poetic Soul” Johnson, and Chas Justus.

Interested applicants are strongly encouraged to attend one of two virtual application assistance workshops at 5 p.m. Jan. 26 or 10 a.m. Jan. 28. During these sessions, AcA staff will review the ArtSpark program guidelines and application process and answer questions.

For the Jan. 26 workshop, register here; for the Jan. 28 workshop, register here.

Applications and program details are also available on the AcA website at https://acadianacenterforthearts.org/community/artspark/