An Ohio-based electric utility giant will spend $100 million to build a control center in Shreveport aimed at strengthening its grid across the Gulf Coast and the United States, Louisiana Economic Development announced Thursday.
American Electric Power, based in Columbus, Ohio, will develop a 77,000-square-foot transmission control center on 30 acres within the 313-acre Resilient Technology Park, according to an LED news release. Resilient Technology Park is located near Interstate 20 and Greenwood Road in Shreveport.
The Shreveport Transmission Control Center project will create 20 direct new jobs with averages salaries of $115,000, LED said. It also will help create 63 indirect jobs and retain 20 existing jobs.
The site will feature a new substation, additional electric grid infrastructure and state-of-the-art equipment. Construction is slated to begin in the first quarter of 2022, and the facility should power up by mid-2023.
State officials lured the AEP project to Louisiana through an incentive package including a $1 million performance-based grant for infrastructure jobs. AEP is also expected to benefit from Louisiana’s Quality Jobs program, which provides rebates for creating new direct jobs or capital expenditures.
The control center will command AEP’s transmission system in the Southwest Power Pool regional power grid, which is based in Little Rock, Arkansas, and regulates the power market in the central United States.
In addition, the facility will help AEP’s Transmission Control Center in Corpus Christi, Texas, oversee the company’s electricity distribution in the Electric Reliability Council of Texas power grid, or ERCOT. The facility will implement hardware and software to assess, monitor and support AEP’s national transmission grid as well.
AEP owns or operates more than 60 stations across the country that produce a combined 30,000 megawatts. It is the parent company of Southwestern Electric Power Company, the leading electric utility for Shreveport.